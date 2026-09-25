Brookaire Releases Free Guide On The Three Real Costs Of Commercial Air Filter Programs - And Why Purchase Price Is The Smallest One

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new resource from the Fair Lawn, New Jersey air filter manufacturer addresses energy consumption, maintenance labor, and filter disposal.

FAIR LAWN, NEW JERSEY, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The Three Real Costs of Commercial Air Filter Programs - And Why Purchase Price Is the Smallest One

When commercial facility managers and HVAC contractors evaluate air filters, most look at one number: the price per filter. That number is the wrong place to look.

The cost of an air filter does not appear only on the purchase order. It appears on three separate budget lines: the energy bill, the maintenance labor budget, and the filter disposal costs. A filter that is inexpensive to purchase but creates high resistance, requires frequent replacement, and generates disposal runs every two months costs significantly more in total than one that costs more per unit but runs longer and maintains consistent performance across its full service life.

Brookaire, the Fair Lawn, New Jersey commercial air filter manufacturer and distributor, has published a free resource addressing all three.

The guide on how to cut energy bills, reduce maintenance labor, and minimize filter waste is now available at no cost and requires no registration.

WHAT THE GUIDE COVERS

The guide is organized around three operational cost buckets that standard filter evaluation ignores.

Energy - the fan penalty. Cooling and ventilation together account for 32 percent of all electricity consumed in U.S. commercial buildings, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2018 Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey. HVAC fans account for a significant share of that load, running continuously in most commercial systems. Every point of resistance a filter adds forces fans to work harder. A dirty or high-resistance filter raises the static pressure against which fans must push air, and that additional work shows up on the monthly energy bill. The guide explains how this relationship works and how filter selection affects it.

Labor - the changeout equation. Every filter changeout requires technician time. A filter with low dust-holding capacity reaches the end of service faster and gets replaced more often. For a contractor managing PM contracts across 20 or more commercial accounts, the frequency of filter changeouts is a contract pricing variable. The guide covers how dust-holding capacity translates to changeout frequency, and what the labor math looks like across a large-portfolio filter program.

Waste - the disposal burden. In healthcare, pharmaceutical, and government facilities, used filter disposal follows documented procedures under regulatory requirements. In commercial buildings generally, a facility replacing 200 filters four times per year generates 800 used filters annually. The guide covers what this operational burden actually costs and how less frequent changeouts reduce it.

THE DELTAPLEAT P10 - ENGINEERING ALL THREE COST DRIVERS

The guide closes with a detailed examination of Brookaire's DeltaPleat P10, a MERV 10 premium filter engineered to address all three cost drivers.

The DeltaPleat P10 has an initial pressure drop of 0.23 inches water gauge, one of the lowest in its MERV 10 class. This is achieved through 28 strategically placed pleats that increase media surface area and reduce air velocity across the filter face, allowing the fan system to maintain target airflow with less resistance. Brookaire rates energy savings at up to 40 percent under high-demand conditions when switching from standard MERV 10 filters. The filter carries a 151-gram dust-holding capacity, which extends service intervals and reduces changeout frequency. The 23-percent thicker beverage board frame and 23-percent heavier gauge wire backing prevent premature structural failure under high-airflow conditions, further reducing unexpected replacement costs.

The full DeltaPleat P10 specifications are at .

“The purchase price of an air filter is one line in the operational budget. The fan energy cost, the technician labor for changeouts, and the disposal handling are three more lines that rarely appear in the same analysis,” said Lynne Laake, Marketing Director at Brookaire.“This guide puts all four on the same page so contractors and facility managers can make filter selections based on the number that actually matters: annual total cost.”

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP CALCULATOR

Brookaire provides a Total Cost of Ownership Calculator for contractors and facility managers who want to run the specific numbers for their building portfolio. Inputs include filter position count, changeout frequency, energy cost per kilowatt-hour, and technician labor rate. The calculator returns an annual total cost comparison across all four budget lines.

Calculator:

ABOUT BROOKAIRE

Brookaire is a third-generation, family-operated manufacturer and distributor of commercial HVAC air filters headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Founded in 1974, the company operates distribution centers in Fair Lawn NJ, York PA, Lakeville MN, and Avon MA (254 Bodwell St, Unit A). Brookaire manufactures standard and custom pleated filters, HEPA filters, carbon pleated filters, bag and pocket filters, and the DeltaPleat premium filter line - DeltaPleat P10 (MERV 10), DeltaPleat Hydro H11 (MERV 11), and DeltaPleat GasGuard G8 (MERV 8) - all from 100 percent US-sourced materials.

Brookaire serves HVAC contractors and facility managers across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, Washington DC, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Read the guide:

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Total cost calculator:

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Media Contact: Lynne Laake | Marketing Director, Brookaire Corporation

... | (973) 473-7527 | airfilters.brookaire.com