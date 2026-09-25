HII Hosts National Commission On The Future Of The Navy At Ingalls Shipbuilding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) welcomed members of the National Commission on the Future of the Navy (FNC) to its Ingalls Shipbuilding division Thursday as part of the commission's nationwide review to develop recommendations for strengthening American seapower.

The visit provided commission members with a firsthand look at the shipbuilding capabilities, workforce training and industrial investments that support the Navy's future fleet requirements. As part of its comprehensive study of naval strategy, resources, force structure and the industrial base, the commission is assessing the nation's shipbuilding capacity and long-term production needs.

“A strong Navy relies on a capable and resilient industrial base,” Commissioner Mitch Waldman said.“We are grateful for the opportunity to see firsthand the significant industrial capacity and workforce capability that Ingalls Shipbuilding provides as the commission continues to assess the nation's ability to design, build and sustain the future Navy.”

During the visit, commission members toured key production and training areas, including the Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), the Virtual Reality Welding Lab and the Maritime Training Academy. The tour highlighted the pace and scale of Ingalls' operations, as well as major infrastructure investments designed to support increased throughput across the U.S. maritime industrial base.









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“Ingalls shipbuilders bring unmatched skill and dedication to every ship we build, and it was a privilege to show the commission how their work in the shipyard directly supports the fleet,” said Eric Crooker, Ingalls vice president of program management.“With more than 87 years of experience building ships for the U.S. Navy, and over a dozen ships in active construction, our team's dedication and upcoming ship deliveries demonstrate the strength of our workforce and the capability we provide to the nation.”

With 13 ships in construction and three deliveries planned in the next year, Ingalls Shipbuilding offers a firsthand view of the production capacity and workforce capabilities central to meeting future fleet requirements. The shipyard's recent progress through its distributed shipbuilding program further illustrates its role in the broader maritime industrial base.

Congress established the FNC to provide an independent review of naval force structure, shipbuilding performance and industrial-base requirements. Public hearings began in March 2026, with initial findings expected in January 2027.

As America's largest shipbuilder, HII supports national defense by building and maintaining the Navy and Marine Corps ships that underpin U.S. seapower. Through investments in advanced digital and automated production technologies, workforce development and industrial-base capacity, HII works to support the readiness and sustainment of the nation's fleet.

For more information about HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division, visit hii.com/ingalls-shipbuilding.

About HII

HII is America's largest shipbuilder, delivering the world's most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 45,000 strong. For more information, visit:



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