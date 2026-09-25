The Breast Cancer Fight You Can Join Today: One Bra Fitting At A Time: In Discussion With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wacoal conducts media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing how a simple bra fitting can be an important self-care moment, while its Fit for the Cure® program helps women prioritize comfort, confidence and breast health while supporting Susan G. Komen.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women are often the ones taking care of everyone else, the kids, their families, their careers, and their communities. But when it comes to taking care of themselves, many women put their own needs last.

This fall, Wacoal is encouraging women to do something simple: put themselves first.

That can start with something many women overlook, a professional bra fitting.

Here's the surprising statistic: 8 out of 10 women are wearing the wrong bra size. Slipping straps, bands that ride up, discomfort, or changes brought on by pregnancy, weight fluctuations, or menopause can all be signs that it's time for a fitting.

A properly fitted bra can make an immediate difference in comfort and confidence, but taking that time for yourself can also be an important reminder to pay attention to your overall breast health and well-being.

That's the idea behind Wacoal's Fit for the Cure®, its longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen. This fall, Wacoal will host more than 400 events nationwide, donating $5 to Susan G. Komen for every fitting and purchase to help support critical patient services.

For 25 years, the initiative has raised more than $6.3 million and professionally fitted more than 1 million women.

By taking care of themselves, they can also help support women facing breast cancer.

How do you know when it's time for a bra fitting?

There are a lot of indicators that can tell you when it's time for a new bra fitting. We're women, life happens! So, anytime you gain or lose about 7 to 10 pounds, it's a good idea to get refitted. There are also some key signs to look for, like cups that gap, straps that slip off your shoulders, or a band that rides up your back. These are all great indicators that it's time for a professional bra fitting.

We recommend getting fitted about once a year, or anytime you're getting ready to purchase new bras. It's a great opportunity to make sure you're wearing the right size and getting the support and comfort you need.

What happens during a Wacoal fitting, and how can a Fit Expert help you discover the right size?

We've fitted hundreds of women, so we understand that a bra fitting can feel a little intimidating. It's a vulnerable experience. That's why we create a safe, judgment-free space where women can feel comfortable getting fitted.

Our main goal is to make sure you're in the right size and getting the support you need. And I think you'd be surprised by how transformative a properly fitted bra can be, for your comfort, your confidence, and even the way your clothes look and feel on you.

Why is Fit for the Cure a great reason to take some time for yourself?

Wacoal has partnered with Susan G. Komen for more than 25 years, and these events are a wonderful opportunity to do something for yourself while supporting an important cause.

All of our donations from these events go toward patient care services. So it's a chance to take a little time for yourself and practice some self-care, while also giving back and supporting breast cancer health.

We love these events and really stand behind them. It's a simple, meaningful opportunity to take care of yourself while helping others.

How does participating support Susan G. Komen, and how can women get involved?

When you come in for a bra fitting during one of our Fit for the Cure® events and purchase a full-price Wacoal bra, we'll donate $5 to Susan G. Komen. One hundred percent of those donations go toward patient care services.

You can visit FitForTheCure.com to learn more and use the store locator to find a Fit for the Cure® event near you.

For more information visiT: fitforthecure.com

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Wacoal.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at