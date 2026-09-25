Brazos County Approves 5.66% Property Tax Rate Increase

O'Connor discusses the recent increase in the Brazos County tax rate.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Brazos County commissioners voted 3-2 on Sept. 1 to adopt a 2026 property tax rate of $0.443474 per $100 of taxable value, up from $0.419700 in 2025, an increase of approximately 5.66%.The tax rate increase was adopted alongside the county's fiscal year 2026-27 budget, which totals approximately $482.3 million. Commissioners Bentley Nettles and Fred Brown voted against the tax-rate increase and supported a no-new-revenue rate instead.Brazos County's 2026 no-new-revenue rate was $0.414658, meaning the adopted rate is above the level that would have maintained approximately the same property-tax revenue from properties taxed in both years.County officials said the higher rate reflects the county's continued growth and the costs associated with providing services to a growing population. County Auditor Marci Turner also warned that adopting the no-new-revenue rate could have required the county to draw down its fund balance in future years.“This tax rate increase will add to the property tax burden for Brazos County homeowners at a time when many property owners are already facing higher costs. Homeowners should review their property values and exemptions to make sure they are not paying more than necessary,” said Patrick O'Connor, president of O'Connor.The county's adopted tax rate includes a $0.405000 maintenance-and-operations rate and a $0.038474 debt-service rate.The increase in the county tax rate does not necessarily translate into the same percentage increase in every homeowner's property tax bill, as individual bills vary based on property values, exemptions, and other factors. County officials estimated the average homeowner could see an increase of approximately $95 to $100 on the county portion of the tax bill.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, and commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost-effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

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Brazos County Approves 5.66% Property Tax Rate Increase News Provided By O'Connor September 25, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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