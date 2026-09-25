Advisorhub Named To 2026 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognition comes as AdvisorHub celebrates its 10th anniversary and continued growth across news, events, podcasts and rankings

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AdvisorHub, a leading media platform serving financial advisors and the wealth management industry, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.

The recognition comes during a milestone year for AdvisorHub – its 10th anniversary. Over the past five years, the company has posted exceptional growth while expanding from a digital news publication into a broader media and events platform that includes newsletters, podcasts, video, industry rankings, print, research and national conferences.

“Being recognized by Inc. is especially meaningful as we celebrate our tenth year,” said Tony Sirianni, Publisher and CEO of AdvisorHub.“We started AdvisorHub because we believed financial advisors needed an independent publication focused on the issues that really matter to their businesses and careers. Ten years later, we've grown into a much broader platform, but that mission hasn't changed.”

AdvisorHub has also become one of the most widely used media brands in the financial advisor community. According to the 2026 Erdos & Morgan FAMOUS Study, AdvisorHub is the most-read advisor-focused trade publication in the country. Its daily newsletters rank as the top-read newsletters among financial advisors, while The Tony Sirianni Podcast is one of the industry's most popular podcasts.

AdvisorHub covers the issues shaping the wealth management business, including recruiting, compensation, firm moves, regulation, investment management, practice management and industry consolidation. Its Advisors to Watch rankings recognize leading advisors and RIAs across the country, while its conferences and summits bring together hundreds of prominent advisors, executives and asset managers each year.

Sirianni, a longtime wealth management executive and former financial advisor, became Publisher and CEO of AdvisorHub in 2016. His career includes leadership roles at Morgan Stanley, Smith Barney and Legg Mason, as well as experience building independent wealth management businesses.

“The growth we've seen over the past five years has come from listening to advisors and continuing to build around what they need,” Sirianni said.“News is still at the heart of AdvisorHub, but today we're also helping advisors connect, share ideas, recognize great work and think about where the industry is going next.”

The 2026 Inc. 5000 recognizes privately held U.S. companies based on revenue growth over a three-year period and has become one of the best-known measures of entrepreneurial growth in the country.

About AdvisorHub

AdvisorHub is a leading media company serving financial advisors and the wealth management industry. Through breaking news, investigative journalism, newsletters, podcasts, video, magazines, rankings and live events, AdvisorHub provides financial professionals with information and insight focused on their businesses, careers and the changing wealth management marketplace.

For more information, visit AdvisorHub.

Patrick Clancy

AdvisorHub

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AdvisorHub Named to 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies News Provided By AdvisorHub September 25, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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