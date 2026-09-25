'The Vanishing At Table Nine' By Kira Wren Launches The Kit Calder Files Mystery Series

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The Vanishing at Table Nine by Kira Wren

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kira Wren has published 'The Vanishing at Table Nine ', the first book in The Kit Calder Files, also known as the KiT! mystery series. The contemporary Manhattan mystery introduces private investigator Kit Calder as she searches for a woman who vanished from a restaurant without appearing on any exit camera.AvailabilityThe Vanishing at Table Nine is available to U.S. readers as an Amazon Kindle eBook and through Kindle Unlimited, as well as via Paperback edition .A Disappearance With No Visible ExitClaire Hartwell leaves her phone, purse, and coat behind at a Manhattan restaurant. No security camera records her departure. When Claire's brother asks Kit to find her, the investigator begins with the question at the center of the case: how could Claire leave the restaurant unseen?The police are searching, and Kit starts tracing Claire's final hours.Restaurant staff provide accounts that leave questions unresolved. As Kit follows the details, she learns that Claire believed someone was watching her. The possibility that Claire arranged her own disappearance gives the investigation new urgency and leads Kit beyond Table Nine. The case calls for careful judgment. Kit must weigh what witnesses remember, test her instincts against evidence, and protect people who may be afraid to speak. Each step brings her closer to understanding what Claire feared and where she might have gone.A New Investigator and a Continuing WorldKit is a female private investigator who enjoys tackling problems others consider impossible. She asks questions people overlook and brings strong opinions about coffee, clothes, and beautiful men to her work. Humor and sharp character interactions run alongside the investigation.Her life outside the case also takes shape in this first book. At One More Chair, Kit finds coffee and a circle of people ready with unsolicited advice. Their friendships introduce a continuing part of her New York world as she takes on future cases.“Kit's first case begins with a question that seems impossible, then asks her to look closely at the people affected by Claire's disappearance,” said Kira, author of "The Vanishing at Table Nine".“I wanted readers to have a complete mystery to follow and a group of characters they could look forward to visiting again.”The Vanishing at Table Nine delivers a complete mystery while opening a series in which Kit investigates disappearances, secrets, dangerous clients, and other difficult cases. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Kira WrenKira writes character-driven fiction across mystery, supernatural fiction, fantasy, romance, crime, and horror. Her stories feature capable central characters, humor, suspense, emotional stakes, and close relationships. She is also the author of the MiNA! series, which brings supernatural problems and unusual spirits into a mystery setting.

Kira Wren

Author of The Vanishing at Table Nine

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'The Vanishing at Table Nine' by Kira Wren Launches the Kit Calder Files Mystery Series News Provided By XLIM September 25, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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