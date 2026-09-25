PM Modi Attends 'Bhajan Clubbing' Programme In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a unique "Bhajan Clubbing" programme at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park here, organised on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Jana Sangh is the precursor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Modi was seen seated among attendees, listening to the devotional songs, and clapping along with the performers.

He also interacted warmly with the audience.

"Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular!" PM Modi said on the social media platform X.

Friday's event drew a large number of devotees, including youth and cultural enthusiasts, that highlighted the growing popularity of a trend that blends traditional devotional music with contemporary concert-style presentation.

The programme featured live renditions of bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and other Hindu deities, accompanied by modern lighting, sound systems and stage production.

Bhajan Clubbing is a recent cultural phenomenon that combines traditional bhajans, kirtans and devotional chants with the ambience of a live music concert.

Such events often feature professional stage design, dynamic lighting, amplified sound, and contemporary musical arrangements while retaining the spiritual essence of the renditions.

It has evolved from small youth-led devotional gatherings into organised public events.

Largely hosted in major cities, social media platforms have played a significant role in its expansion, with many organisers having been incorporating additional production values.

The format has gained traction particularly among Gen Z audiences.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier praised the trend, describing it as a meeting point of spirituality and modernity.

Friday's event in Delhi underscored the growing visibility of the movement, with the Prime Minister's participation giving national attention to a trend that seeks to blend faith, culture and contemporary youth engagement.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya", which emphasises uplifting the most disadvantaged sections of society.

PM Modi described Upadhyaya's ideas as a continuing source of inspiration for public welfare and nation-building.