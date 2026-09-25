Trump, Xi Hail Progress As US Visit Ends

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended Xi's three-day US visit on Friday on an upbeat note, declaring progress in ties and setting up two more meetings this year as the two countries seek what Xi called a relationship of“strategic stability”.

The two leaders made the remarks over tea at the White House before Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accompanied Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to the National Archives for the final stop of the visit.

“We've had a tremendous visit from two spectacular people, and we really enjoyed it, and I think we've made tremendous strides. We've made great strides, very positive for both countries,” Trump said.

Xi thanked Trump and the First Lady for their hospitality and offered a broader assessment of the relationship.

“The president and I are like two people that are charting the course for the great ship of China-US relations,” Xi said through an interpreter.

“When the president visited China in May, we agreed on the vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability. This time, we've agreed to add new substance to it. The relationship will be a constructive one of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity,” Xi said.

“So from this, one can see that the prospects for this relationship will get brighter,” he added.

Xi then disclosed that the two presidents expect to meet twice more before the end of the year.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, there will be two more opportunities for us to meet each other. Firstly, the APEC meeting in China and then the G20 summit in the United States,” Xi said.

“I do welcome you, Mr President, and the First Lady to visit China.”

Trump accepted the invitation.

“Well, thank you very much, and we will. And we'll be speaking a lot,” Trump said.

“I think our farmers are going to be very happy; a lot of very positive things happened. But America is very happy about this visit, and I'm sure China is very happy also. Great things for both countries.”

The two presidential couples then visited the National Archives, viewing the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.

Trump told reporters that he and Xi had been comparing Chinese history with America's founding documents.

“We're just comparing. Ours goes 250 years. Which is great, and we're proud of. Theirs goes 6,000 years. So there's a little difference between 6,000 and 250. But we're very proud of our 250,” Trump said.

Asked what had been accomplished during the meeting, Trump said:“We had a great meeting. We had a really great meeting. Great for the farmers. Great for everybody.”

Trump also confirmed that Iran had come up in his discussions with Xi. Asked whether they had spoken about Iran, he replied:“We did.”

Trump returned to the White House, while Xi later boarded his aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, formally ending his three-day visit.