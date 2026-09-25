Special Camps For Voter Enrollment Announced In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar on Friday announced a series of special camps aimed at enrolling left-out eligible electors and young voters across the National Capital Territory.

These efforts form part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls announced by the Election Commission of India on May 14, 2026, with the clear objective that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.

Building on the first special camp held on September 20, another camp will take place on September 27, at all polling station locations throughout Delhi.

Eligible citizens whose names are missing from the electoral rolls can use this opportunity to apply for inclusion.

In a focused push to enroll young electors in the 18 to 25 age group, special camps will also be organised at all colleges, universities and other educational institutions in Delhi on September 29 and 30.

Booth Level Officers will be present at these venues with electoral rolls and blank Form-6 applications.

They will guide and assist eligible students in filling out the necessary forms.

Anyone who has completed or will complete 18 years of age as on October 1, 2026, and whose name does not appear in the draft electoral roll, can file Form-6 along with supporting documents during these camps.

Citizens may also submit other claims and objections using the prescribed forms.

Form 6 is meant for new voters, Form 6A for overseas electors, Form 7 for objections to proposed inclusion or deletion of names, and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of entries, replacement of EPIC cards or marking of persons with disability.

Applications can be submitted offline by handing them over to the electoral registration officer, assistant electoral registration officer, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) or at designated polling station locations between August 31 and September 30, 2026.

Online applications are accepted through the website and the ECINET mobile app.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has appealed to all eligible citizens to come forward and utilise these services.

The Election Commission has reiterated its firm commitment to conducting a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process so that every eligible citizen finds a place on the electoral roll.