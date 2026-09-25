Odisha Pavilion Wins Best State Award At IIWW 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (IANS) Odisha has received the Best Award in the State Category at the 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, according to an official statement from the Odisha Water Resources Department on Friday.

The event was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi with the theme Climate Resilient Water Management, where Odisha participated as the Partner State.

The department said the Odisha Pavilion showcased the state's integrated approach to water management, combining water conservation and distribution, efficient utilisation, agricultural innovation, and community participation. It highlighted how water resources infrastructure, agricultural innovation and community involvement can collectively strengthen the livelihoods of farmers and communities.

“The Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA) was one of the major attractions at the pavilion. The project showcased the restoration of minor irrigation systems along with initiatives such as direct-seeded rice cultivation, green manuring, crop diversification, integrated rice-fish farming and access to agricultural machinery through Custom Hiring Centres,” the department noted.

The pavilion also featured a model of the Kanupur Irrigation Project, highlighting the state's major irrigation infrastructure and its approach towards ensuring water availability in accordance with local requirements. The Pani Panchayat display highlighted the role of farmers and local institutions in water-use planning and irrigation management. A Best Practices Corner and interactive activities further sensitised visitors to water conservation and community-based solutions.

“The Best Award under State Category at India International Water Week 2026 is a recognition of Odisha's ongoing efforts to integrate water infrastructure with the needs of agriculture and communities,” the department added.

It noted that as the Partner State, Odisha also used the platform to share its experiences and learn from approaches adopted elsewhere to address climate-change challenges.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended his congratulations and appreciation to all officers, engineers, and employees of the State Water Resources Department, as well as the state's hardworking farmers.

“The Odisha Pavilion winning the Best Award in the 'State Category' at the 9th 'Bharat International Water Week' held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi is a matter of immense pride and honour for the entire state,” CM Majhi said.