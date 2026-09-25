Altos Estates Group Ranked #1 Small Team By Sales Volume In Newark In The 2026 Realtrends Verified City Rankings

Real is a cloud-based brokerage; the team's business is concentrated in Silicon Valley and Peninsula luxury markets

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altos Estates Group, a residential real estate team brokered by Real Brokerage, has been named the #1 small team by sales volume in Newark, California in the 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings. The ranking is based on sales volume independently audited and confirmed by RealTrends, rather than self-reported. Altos Estates Group has also been recognized as a Top 1% team in the Real SCCAOR Awards.

Real Brokerage is a cloud-based brokerage, and Newark is the team's brokerage address of record rather than a fixed office. The team's production is concentrated in higher-value markets across the Bay Area. Recent published results include a Los Altos purchase won against multiple offers; a Willow Glen listing that drew more than 10,000 Zillow views, Wall Street Journal placement, and buyers from out of state and overseas; a Saratoga sale that closed well above both the list price and the off-market offers received; and a Sunnyvale sale that set a record for the 94085 zip code. On the buyer side, the team has negotiated purchases in Campbell and Cambrian at hundreds of thousands of dollars under asking, in one case against multiple offers.

"Newark is where our license hangs, and we're glad to hold the ranking there, but we're a cloud brokerage team and our work is mostly in Los Altos, Saratoga, Willow Glen, San Carlos, and the markets around them, where pricing, disclosure review, and negotiation decide the outcome," said Nick Roe, Founder and Broker Associate of Altos Estates Group. "We built the team to run like a product. Every listing gets the same launch system, and every buyer gets the same disclosure analysis, whether the price is $1.5 million or $5 million plus."

Nick Roe is co-founder of RoostHaven, an AI-powered transaction collaboration platform used by the team's clients. Altos Estates Group is a certified member of Real's Luxury Division through the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a designation that requires a verified track record of luxury listings, and provides buyers off-market access through Top Agent Network.

About Altos Estates Group

Altos Estates Group is a residential real estate team based in the San Francisco Bay Area and brokered by Real Broker (DRE #02022092), with a brokerage address of 39899 Balentine Drive #200, Newark, CA 94560. The team serves Silicon Valley, the San Francisco Peninsula, and the East Bay and Tri-Valley, including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties, with a focus on luxury and high-value residential transactions in communities including Los Altos, Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Atherton, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Willow Glen, Sunnyvale, San Carlos, Fremont, and Pleasanton. Altos Estates Group is led by Nick Roe, Founder and Broker Associate, DRE #02127065.

Nick Roe

Altos Estates Group

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Altos Estates Group Ranked #1 Small Team by Sales Volume in Newark in the 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings News Provided By Altos Estates Group September 25, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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