New Novel“The Prince Of Judea” By Mabry Binnicker Explores History's Hidden Stories

Rich historical fiction reimagines the life of Herod the Great's overlooked son in a witty, scandalous tale.

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Mabry Binnicker has released a bold new addition to the world of historical gay fiction with his latest novel,“The Prince of Judea, the Memoirs of the Favorite but Forgotten Son of King Herod the Great.” This intricately woven story challenges conventions, exploring the untold narrative of Prince Herod ben Herod, a figure whose life and identity have been largely eclipsed by biblical and historical records.Told with wit and irreverence,“The Prince of Judea” reimagines the life of a man intimately tied to one of history's most infamous scandals. Prince Herod, the first husband of Herodias and father of Salome, finds his life forever altered when his wife leaves him for his brother, Herod Antipas - a betrayal that sets the stage for one of the Bible's most provocative events, the beheading of John the Baptist. Set against this backdrop, Binnicker's storytelling explores themes of identity, acceptance, and resilience."Throughout history, including biblical times, there have been gay people leading satisfying and significant lives," Binnicker notes. Inspired by his Southern Baptist upbringing and a lifelong fascination with exploring hidden narratives, the author breathes life into a character whose experiences and struggles echo across centuries. Steeped in intrigue and humor, the novel invites readers to uncover a more inclusive perspective on ancient history and its players.With meticulously researched details, the novel paints a vivid portrait of the era, from the prince's lineage-his mother described as the most beautiful woman of her time, his daughter immortalized as an enduring literary temptress-to his personal quest for identity in a world both scandalous and unforgiving. Readers will be captivated by this evocative, daring narrative that bridges the past and present.“The Prince of Judea” (ISBN: 9781966799955) is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Prince Herod ben Herod - "Little Herod," as they called him - was very gay and a little bit naughty. He grew up to be the father of Salome, one of the world's most famous temptresses. His mother was the daughter of the High Priest and was described by historians as the most beautiful woman of her time. Well, he must have been good-looking. He certainly thought he was. His father, King Herod the Great, executed one wife and three of his own sons during his reign. This is the tale of how Little Herod navigated the intrigues of what had to have been a fraught and frightening Royal Court.About the Author:Mabry Binnicker was born in South Carolina and graduated from Furman University in 1978. He was reared a Southern Baptist. For the last thirty years, he has been a real estate agent in Key West, Florida.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit

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New Novel“The Prince of Judea” by Mabry Binnicker Explores History's Hidden Stories News Provided By MindStir Media LLC September 25, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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