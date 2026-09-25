Techcyte Launches Microsoft Teams Meetings From Fusion AP

Facilitates live calls for frozen sections, consultations, and trainee reviews

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte, developer of Fusion, the unified anatomic and clinical pathology AI platform, today announced a new Microsoft Teams enterprise integration that enables Microsoft Teams meetings directly within Techcyte FusionAP.The feature starts a call directly from within a Fusion AP slide viewer, so everyone in a live, in-app collaboration session can communicate via voice and/or video. For frozen section workflows, pathologists, operating room staff, and surgeons can initiate calls directly from inside the case in place of OR intercoms or phones.“Presenting surgeons with reliable, trackable pathology results is at the heart of the frozen section solution. Voice access to the pathologist, right from the OR, adds the transparency and explainability behind every result.”, said Joe Marbach, Product Manager at Techcyte.“The Microsoft Teams integration facilitates quick communication to get a faster answer for the surgeon and their patient.”For remote consultations and trainee reviews, the Teams integration allows one-on-one or group meetings to start within the slide viewer. This enables quick collaboration via voice and video.Microsoft Teams integration is available now to Fusion AP customers using the enterprise version of Microsoft Teams. Techcyte is the first image management system to provide this functionality to pathology labs. To provide the best possible experience for labs that use the Microsoft suite of tools, Techcyte will further invest by integrating other Microsoft tools, such as Chat, into the Fusion platform. Additional support for other enterprise productivity suites is planned.Techcyte's anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States. Microsoft Teams is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation.###About TechcyteTechcyte is transforming the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers, we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte's anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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Techcyte Launches Microsoft Teams Meetings from Fusion AP News Provided By Techcyte September 25, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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