Study Of 1,271 Negative Electrician Reviews Finds 93.3 Percent Describe A Business Process Failure, Not The Wiring

Electrician Reviews

Electrician Business Reviews

Electrician Business Review

Across 97 electrical contractors in eight U.S. metros, unclear pricing led complaints at 49.8 percent. Only 1.2 percent were about the work alone.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study of 1,271 one-star and two-star Google reviews across 97 electrical contractors finds that 93.3 percent of negative reviews describe a failure in how the business was run rather than a failure of the electrical work itself. The customer was rarely angry about the wiring. The customer was angry about the price, the estimate, or the appointment that passed without a call.The study was published by Sales Roadmap and conducted by Kamyar Shah, a fractional COO and founder of World Consulting Group. It covers electrical contractors in Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Denver, Tampa, and Kansas City, with review dates from May 2012 to September 2026.Pricing led every other complaint. Pricing transparency appeared in 49.8 percent of negative reviews, followed by communication failures at 31.7 percent, staff conduct at 27.0 percent, and scheduling delays at 23.9 percent. Taken together, 57.5 percent of negative reviews raised at least one money complaint: an unclear price, an upsell, or work done without approval.The reviews describe the pattern in plain terms. One customer wrote, "Quoted $400 to replace an outlet and faceplate. The outlet is $2 and face plate $0.50." Another wrote, "The charge to come out is $79.99. This price does not include anything more than the electrician showing up." A third described the wait: "That was 4 days ago. No word on setting up an appointment, no quote."The work itself was rarely the whole story. Of the 1,271 reviews, 64.4 percent described a process failure only and 29.0 percent described both a process failure and a problem with the work. Just 3.1 percent described a problem with the work alone, and 1.2 percent named a technical failure with no other complaint of any kind."Electrical work is licensed, inspected, and hard to fake, so owners assume that is where the risk sits," said Kamyar Shah. "The reviews say otherwise. Customers are telling these companies that the price arrived as a surprise and that nobody called when the schedule slipped. Those are office systems, and they are cheaper to fix than a crew."The number that keeps this honest. The 93.3 percent figure describes negative reviews only. The 107 electrical contractors sampled hold 68,591 lifetime Google reviews between them, and 95.0 percent of those are five-star. One-star and two-star reviews together make up 2.6 percent of the total, or 1,761 reviews. Ninety-seven of the 107 contractors had at least one negative review long enough to classify, which is why the corpus covers 97 businesses. Most customers are satisfied. The study describes what goes wrong when they are not.How the study was done. Reviews were retrieved through the DataForSEO business data API. Each review with at least five words of text was labeled against seven business-process failure modes and three technical ones, and every label had to be supported by a phrase quoted from the review. A second, independently trained model relabeled a random sample of 200 reviews and agreed with the first on the process-versus-technical call 95 percent of the time.The sample required a correction, as stated in full by the study. A category search for electricians returns many combined home-services companies that also sell heating, cooling, or plumbing work, and their reviews cannot be separated by trade. The study, therefore, included only businesses whose names identify them as electrical contractors, not any other trade. That reduced the sample from 304 businesses and 8,263 reviews to 107 businesses and 1,271 reviews. The headline finding held within half a point."A one-star review is written by someone who already chose you," Shah said. "The contractor won the job and then lost the customer somewhere between the quote and the invoice. That is the part of the business an owner controls most directly."The full study, including the complete failure-mode breakdown, the method, and its limitations, is available atABOUT Kamyar Shah is a Fractional COO, Fractional CMO, and Executive Coach, and the founder of World Consulting Group, with over 25 years of experience helping organizations achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth. He has led 650+ consulting engagements, producing more than $300M in measurable results. More at andCONTACT Kamyar Shah World Consulting Group /contact/KEYWORDS electrical contractor business, customer experience, negative reviews, business operations, fractional COO, contractor operations, electrical contractor operations, Kamyar Shah

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Study of 1,271 Negative Electrician Reviews Finds 93.3 Percent Describe a Business Process Failure, Not the Wiring News Provided By Kamyar Shah September 25, 2026, 17:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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