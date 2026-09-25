President Murmu Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Six Nations, EU

Envoys of Six Nations, EU Present Credentials to President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of Finland, Vietnam, Mexico, Estonia, the European Union and Belgium at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union; and Ms Sophie Karlshausen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. twitter/i7RyK7l6nD - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2026

Finland ambassador Mikko Kivikoski, Vietnamese envoy Trinh Minh Manh, Mexican ambassador Pedro Blanco Pérez, Estonian ambassador Kristi Karelsohn, ambassador of the European Union Jean-Eric Paquet and Belgium envoy Sophie Karlshausen presented their credentials to the President.

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Mikko Kivikoski, Ambassador of Finland; Mr Trinh Minh Manh, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Mr Pedro Blanco Pérez, Ambassador of Mexico; and Ms Kristi Karelsohn, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia, at... twitter/XsGBojiFrB - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 25, 2026

Envoys Vow to Deepen Strategic Partnerships

“Thank you Madame President for beautiful ceremony and wonderful discussion. Honoured and fully committed to advance and deepen strategic partnership,” Mikko Kivikoski posted on X.

The EU envoy expressed strong momentum in trade, defence and security sectors.“Honoured to present my credentials to the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn. There is a strong momentum across trade, defence, security, R & I. Proud to represent @EU_in_India at such an exciting time. Ready to collaborate & work on shared priorities,” Paquet posted.

Vietnamese Delegation Discusses Investment with UP CM

Vietnamese envoy Trinh Minh Manh and a delegation of Vietnamese companies met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed investment and economic cooperation in textiles and electronics sectors.

CM Yogi posted on X,“Had an engaging exchange with Mr. Trinh Minh Manh, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, and a delegation of leading Vietnamese companies, including VinFast. We discussed opportunities for investment and economic cooperation in key sectors such as textiles and electronics, along with greater collaboration in manufacturing and technology.”

“The UP International Trade Show 4.0 is providing an important platform for Vietnamese businesses to explore the opportunities emerging in Uttar Pradesh and forge new partnerships. India and Vietnam share a rich Buddhist heritage. Strengthening Buddhist circuits and cultural exchanges can further deepen our people-to-people connect. UP looks forward to welcoming greater Vietnamese participation in the State's growth and investment journey,” the Chief Minister said.

(ANI)

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