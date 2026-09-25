SA Vs AUS, 1St ODI: Matthew Breetzke Meets The Young Fan Hit By His Massive Six In Durban (WATCH)

South African batter Matthew Breetzke has shared a heartwarming gesture to a young fan who was struck by his massive six during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday, September 24.

Breetzke played a brilliant knock of 112 off 106, and a crucial 107-run partnership with Marco Jansen (75) to help the Proteas post a total of 297/8 in 50 overs before the hosts' bowling attack bundled out reigning world champions for 230 in 41.1 overs to secure a comprehensive 67-run win and take a 1-0 series lead.

Keshav Maharaj led the bowling attack with 4/20 in 9.2 overs, while Corbin Bosch and Bjorn Fortuin picked up two wickets to seal the victory, capping off a stellar all-round team performance.

Also Read:Clinical South Africa outplay Australia, win first ODI by 67 runs

Breetzke's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

South Africa star batter's 112-run knock was laced with 14 fours and 2 sixes, helping the hosts to post a solid total on the board. However, one of the sixes happened to strike a heavy blow to a young supporter seated in the stands.

The incident took place in the 19th over when Matthew Breetzke's powerful six went into the stands, with a young spectator accidentally struck as another fan attempted to catch the ball. The Proteas batter was seemingly unaware of what happened in the stands as he continued to focus on his game.

However, following the 1st ODI, Breetzke personally approached the young fan who was struck by one of his sixes, gave her his autographed national cap, hugged both the supporter and her sister, and posed for a photograph with them. He also autographed a shirt, turning the unfortunate incident into a heartwarming moment after the match.

A Big Six, A Bigger Gesture ❤️Matthew Breetzke checks in on the young fan who found herself on the receiving end of one of his sixes yesterday! ‍♂️Glad to see Matty making sure she's okay! #Unbreakable twitter/aJqNghHKa3

- Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 25, 2026

Matthew Breetzke, who has emerged as South Africa's ODI batting mainstay, has displayed his trademark class both on and off the field, cementing his place as a firm fan favourite within the Proteas squad.

Breetzke might have been informed by the team management or security personnel about the incident during the innings break, prompting him to seek out the young supporter after the match to check on her well-being and make amends.

Breetzke's Heartwarming Gesture Toward The Young Fan Wins Praise

Matthew Breetzke's heartwarming gesture toward the young fan who was left hurt by one of his sixes in the ODI series opener against Australia has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts lauding the South African batter for his thoughtful gesture and sportsmanship.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Breetzke for his heartwarming gesture, with one calling him a 'class act on and off the field,' while another hailed his gesture for turning a scary moment into a core memory for the young fan.

Others described the gesture as 'pure sportsmanship' and 'cricket beyond the game,' while several fans praised Breetzke for checking on the young supporter and turning an unfortunate incident into a memorable moment.

What a class act from Breetzke. Century on the field, even better off it

- Anushka✨ (@anushka18001) September 25, 2026

Class gesture from Breetzke! Turning a scary moment into a core memory for that young fan shows the true spirit of the game.

- e@ABHISHEK (@imabhi0005) September 25, 2026

A class act on and off the field! ❤️After one of his massive sixes accidentally hit a young fan in the stands, Matthew Breetzke made sure to meet her and share a warm hug hits, huge heart!Pure sportsmanship at its finest ✨ twitter/xgSqnKfQE8

- Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) September 25, 2026

❤️ A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT FROM MATTHEW BREETZKE! Breetzke hugs the fan who was hurt by his six during the match. ❤️Cricket beyond the game! twitter/8wXxVkf7Ju

- Rehan 56 (@sajeed56) September 25, 2026

Matthew Breetzke's gesture toward the young fan has won hearts across the cricket community his magnificent, match-winning century (112 off 106 balls) against Australia at Kingsmead, one of Breetzke's powerful sixes off spinner Adam Zampa sailed over the deep mid-wicket...

- Cricket-Soccer⚽ Nostalgiation (@RiteshJ88156274) September 25, 2026

Huge respect, Matthew Breetzke! After his massive six accidentally struck a young fan in the stands, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke went over personally to check on him, signed an autograph, and shared a warm hug sportsmanship! ♥️ twitter/8CWllKUzJR

- Boundary Bro (@BoundaryBro) September 25, 2026

A Big Six, A Bigger Gesture ❤️Matthew twitter/ygV4ZVoutw

- Connect Official (@ConnectSports07) September 25, 2026

CUTEST MOMENT ❤️ - Matthew Breetzke meet the young fan who got injured in the first ODI during the massive six hit by Breetzke. twitter/kghEz155oF

- CricGlobal (@CricGlobal000) September 25, 2026

In his ODI career, Matthew Breetzke has aggregated 822 runs, including two centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 63.23 in 15 matches.

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