Kozhikode: Drunk Man Lands In Trouble After Fire Erupts At Home! Read Details

Kozhikode: A young man in a drunken state set his own house on fire. This shocking incident took place at Kakkoor Pavandoor near Balussery in Kozhikode. The son, Anuvind, set fire to the house of his father, Ramadas. The house is located at Padimalayil near the Pavandoor school. The incident happened around 1 AM today.

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After getting the information, the fire force team from Narikkuni reached the spot and completely put out the fire. The family members inside the house escaped without any injuries. The house suffered partial damage. Ramadas said that household items worth around one lakh rupees got destroyed in the fire.

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The police said the young man was heavily drunk. They added that he regularly creates trouble after drinking. Just like other days, Anuvind came home drunk and got into a heated argument with his father. He then poured the petrol he had brought with him and set the house on fire. The Kakkoor police have taken Anuvind into custody. They have registered a case and started the investigation.