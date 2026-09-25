Bengaluru's Thanush Shekar Secures Entry For Junior Orange Bowl In Miami

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka's Under-12 tennis sensation, Thanush Shekar BC, has officially secured a direct main draw entry to compete in the prestigious 65th Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships, which is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, from December 12 to December 19, 2026.

Thanush earned his coveted individual spot in the draw of 124 in the 12 & Under (12U) category following his exceptional performance at the World Tennis Asia 12&U Team Competition Finals in Singapore earlier this month.

The Junior Orange Bowl stands as an individual championship where players compete independently on the global stage. Thanush joins an elite group of just six standout junior boys players from across the continent to secure entry through this exclusive Asian pathway. The other players include Lee Yeseong (South Korea), Pan Junting (China), Lee Roon (South Korea), Bregvadze Gabriel (Kazakhstan) and Tanujoyo Reizo (Indonesia).

Reacting to his entry at the elite junior event, Thanush Shekar said: "Getting the chance to play in the Junior Orange Bowl main draw is a dream come true for me. Competing in Miami against the best individual players in the world is going to be a huge challenge, but I have been working incredibly hard with my coaches at TAFL. I am really excited to test my game on such a massive global stage and want to thank KSLTA for their constant belief and support."

Currently training at the Tennis Academy For Learning (TAFL) in Bengaluru, the Coorg-born prodigy has had a stellar 2026 season. He held the AITA All-India No. 1 ranking in the Under-12 category for over 34 weeks and made waves by clinching the AITA Under-14 National Series Title in Hyderabad earlier this July.

"Thanush Shekar's selection as the sole Indian among the six boys chosen through the Asian Tennis Federation's pathway for the Junior Orange Bowl 12U main draw is a proud moment for Bengaluru and Indian tennis. His achievement reflects the importance of providing our young players with international exposure and competitive opportunities at an early age,” said Sunil Yajaman, Hon. Joint Secretary, AITA & Hon. Joint Secretary, KSLTA.

"On behalf of AITA and KSLTA, I congratulate Thanush and his family on this recognition and hope his journey inspires more youngsters to pursue tennis with dedication, discipline and ambition. As administrators, our responsibility is to create pathways that enable talented players to compete on the global stage and realise their potential," he added.