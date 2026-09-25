Prospect Capital Management's Grier Eliasek Featured In PEI Private Credit Q&A On Lower Middle-Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that Prospect Capital Corporation's President and Chief Operating Officer, Grier Eliasek, was recently featured in a Q&A published by PEI Private Credit, appearing in its September 2026 U.S. Report.

The interview, titled“Finding Untapped Opportunities in the Lower Mid-Market,” discusses Prospect's focus on direct lending to companies with $50 million or less of EBITDA, its approach to credit discipline and downside protection, and its perspective on the bifurcation of the direct lending market and the impact of artificial intelligence on borrowers.

The full Q&A is available here: Prospect Capital on Finding Untapped Opportunities in the Lower Mid-Market - PEI Private Credit.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC registered investment adviser, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on credit oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.0 billion of regulatory assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit .