What Small Businesses Need To Qualify For Group Health Insurance In New Jersey And New York
|Route
|Where it stalls
|State marketplace
|The group cannot document its participation count or contribution level and is directed to the annual enrollment window; November 15 through December 15 in both states, for coverage effective January 1.
|Single carrier, direct
|Pricing comes from one carrier, so there's no second figure to weigh it against.
|Professional employer organization
|Co-employment changes the pricing basis and the plan menu, and adds an administrative fee to weigh against the premium saving.
What Happens Before a Small Group Plan Is Priced
The census is the starting point. For each employee, that means hours worked, zip code, and whether they're covered elsewhere and can sign a waiver. That count settles whether the group meets 75% in New Jersey or a carrier's guideline in New York. Redvo then quotes the group across the carriers and plan options it works with, including HMO, PPO, and high-deductible plans with HSAs, level-funded plans, and PEO-sponsored coverage, with dental, vision, accident and critical illness add-ons. Depending on the group and its current plan, Redvo estimates a business may save 20% to 40% on its group health insurance.
A group that cannot reach participation still has routes: a lower-cost plan that brings waivered employees back in, a contribution change that lifts enrollment, PEO-sponsored coverage, or the November 15 to December 15 window in both states.
State regulation and each carrier's guidelines decide a small group application, and they stay the same from one quote to the next. Redvo Insurance Solutions publishes the New York and New Jersey requirements behind that count, so an employer can check where the business stands before assembling a census.
Sources:
1 New York State Department of Financial Services. "DFS Announces 2026 Health Insurance Premium Rates." NYSDFS, 29 Aug. 2025, .
2 New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Small Employer Health Benefits Program Buyer's Guide. State of New Jersey, 2021, .
3 N.J. Admin. Code § 11:21-7.6 (2016).
4 N.Y. Ins. Law § 3231(a)(1) (2023).
5 N.J. Stat. Ann. § 17B:27A-17 (2025).
6 26 U.S.C. § 4980H (2025).
7 New York State Department of Financial Services. "Federal Health Insurance Market Rules and Guaranteed Availability and Renewability." NYSDFS, 20 Nov. 2017, .
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: Can a New Jersey business that was denied by several carriers still get group health coverage?
Answer: Under the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, a carrier cannot decline an eligible small employer on health grounds. Refusals usually trace to participation or the statutory size definition instead. Confirming the eligible count and which employees already hold coverage elsewhere often resolves what looked like a denial.
Question: Do pre-existing conditions raise a New York small group premium?
Answer: New York community rates its small group market. Under N.Y. Insurance Law § 3231(a), premiums cannot vary by age, sex, health status or occupation, so existing conditions do not raise the group's rate. Coverage is issued without regard to health status.
Question: How quickly can a New Jersey employer get multiple group health quotes?
Answer: Turnaround depends on how complete the census is. Carriers price from employee zip codes, dates of birth, hours worked, dependents and waivers. Redvo confirms the eligible count against each carrier's requirement before quoting, which avoids a resubmission after a group misses a threshold.
Question: What group health options are available to a New York business with fewer than 10 employees?
Answer: New York's small group market covers employers with 5 to 100 employees, so a business with fewer than 10 employees has full access. Participation requirements vary by carrier type. Redvo quotes across the carriers and plan options it works with, including HMO, PPO and high-deductible plans.
Question: Can a PEO get a New Jersey small business better group health rates?
Answer: Under a PEO arrangement employees are co-employed and covered through the PEO's larger plan, altering the pricing basis and the participation count. Whether the total falls depends on the administrative fee. Redvo brokers PEO-sponsored coverage alongside standard small group plans.
About Redvo Insurance Solutions
Redvo Insurance Solutions is a group health insurance brokerage helping businesses across the United States find competitive, cost-effective health insurance solutions for their employees. Redvo works with businesses of all sizes to design group health insurance plans that balance quality employee benefits with the company's budget and business objectives.
As an experienced group health insurance broker, Redvo provides access to a wide range of health insurance carriers and plan options, helping employers compare coverage, pricing, networks, and benefits. Our team works closely with business owners and HR teams to identify health insurance solutions that can help control rising premiums while providing employees with valuable benefits.
Whether a company is offering group health insurance for the first time, looking to reduce current premiums, or seeking better coverage options, Redvo provides personalized guidance and access to competitive health insurance markets. Our goal is to make group health insurance easier to understand, more affordable, and more effective for both employers and their employees.CONTACT: Sarah Evans, CEO Zen Media...
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