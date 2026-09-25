What Small Businesses Need To Qualify For Group Health Insurance In New Jersey And New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fontana, CA, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group health insurance for small businesses in New York and New Jersey is issued only after a company clears a gate each state sets, and this year the stakes moved. New York cut rates for small businesses by 45.8%, a reduction the state valued at $810.8 million.1 Even so, the rate an individual employer gets still turns on that gate. Redvo Insurance Solutions, which has provided group health insurance services since 2004, has explained how a small employer clears it. In New Jersey, a carrier must require that 75% of full-time employees be covered, counting toward that figure any employee already covered under Medicare, Medicaid or NJ FamilyCare, another employer's group plan, a spouse's group plan or Tricare.2 A carrier may not require the employer to contribute more than 10% of the plan's annual cost, under N.J.A.C. 11:21-7.6.3 New York draws the line differently. A company of 5 to 100 people is considered a small group, and the premium is community rated under N.Y. Insurance Law § 3231(a), so the same plan carries the same price for a 25-year-old and a 60-year-old person.4 The route runs through an eligibility count and a quote from more than one carrier. "New York and New Jersey price the same company on different rules, so what worked in one state won't automatically carry to the other," said Fadi Faraj, CEO of Redvo Insurance Solutions. "We build our plans around both states, and we design each one to fit how the company is set up." The Requirement: Each State Sets Who Qualifies and How a Small Group Plan Is Priced New Jersey's Small Employer Health Benefits Program counts a company as a small employer when it averaged one to 50 workers over the prior calendar year, under N.J.S.A. 17B:27A-17.5 Coverage must be issued to an eligible group, and a carrier's pricing may not reflect health status, claims history, gender or tobacco use; age and location are the two permitted factors, capped so the top adult rate is no more than twice the bottom one. New York's small group market covers employers with one to 100 employees and community rates them under N.Y. Insurance Law § 3231(a): age, sex, health and occupation sit outside the formula.4 A separate federal rule applies at 50 or more full-time-equivalent employees, where the Affordable Care Act's shared responsibility provision requires the employer to offer affordable coverage or make a payment.6 Below that count there is no federal duty to offer coverage at all, but a business that chooses to buy it still meets its state's small group rules. What Governs Small Group Eligibility and Pricing In New Jersey and New York The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance administers the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, which establishes the participation requirement, the limit on employer contribution and the annual enrollment period available to employers that meet neither.2 Employers commonly contribute well beyond that minimum: Redvo puts the typical range at 50% to 80% of the premium. New York's Department of Financial Services approves small group premium rates before they take effect, while New Jersey's regulator does not. That approval power produced the 45.8% reduction noted above, when the department cut what carriers had requested for 2026.1 In New York, some carriers set their own participation guidelines. Health maintenance organizations are barred from doing so, as is any plan sold through the New York State of Health, per DFS guidance.7 The state sets no statutory participation percentage, so each carrier decides how many of a company's employees must enroll before it will issue. A group that falls short of one carrier's threshold may still qualify with another. Where a guideline applies, a group that fails it can still enroll between November 15 and December 15, for coverage effective January 1. What Slows Down a Small Group Application Three routes are open to a small employer buying coverage, and each one runs into a different obstacle.

Route Where it stalls State marketplace The group cannot document its participation count or contribution level and is directed to the annual enrollment window; November 15 through December 15 in both states, for coverage effective January 1. Single carrier, direct Pricing comes from one carrier, so there's no second figure to weigh it against. Professional employer organization Co-employment changes the pricing basis and the plan menu, and adds an administrative fee to weigh against the premium saving.





What Happens Before a Small Group Plan Is Priced

The census is the starting point. For each employee, that means hours worked, zip code, and whether they're covered elsewhere and can sign a waiver. That count settles whether the group meets 75% in New Jersey or a carrier's guideline in New York. Redvo then quotes the group across the carriers and plan options it works with, including HMO, PPO, and high-deductible plans with HSAs, level-funded plans, and PEO-sponsored coverage, with dental, vision, accident and critical illness add-ons. Depending on the group and its current plan, Redvo estimates a business may save 20% to 40% on its group health insurance.

A group that cannot reach participation still has routes: a lower-cost plan that brings waivered employees back in, a contribution change that lifts enrollment, PEO-sponsored coverage, or the November 15 to December 15 window in both states.

State regulation and each carrier's guidelines decide a small group application, and they stay the same from one quote to the next. Redvo Insurance Solutions publishes the New York and New Jersey requirements behind that count, so an employer can check where the business stands before assembling a census.

Sources:

1 New York State Department of Financial Services. "DFS Announces 2026 Health Insurance Premium Rates." NYSDFS, 29 Aug. 2025, .

2 New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Small Employer Health Benefits Program Buyer's Guide. State of New Jersey, 2021, .

3 N.J. Admin. Code § 11:21-7.6 (2016).

4 N.Y. Ins. Law § 3231(a)(1) (2023).

5 N.J. Stat. Ann. § 17B:27A-17 (2025).

6 26 U.S.C. § 4980H (2025).

7 New York State Department of Financial Services. "Federal Health Insurance Market Rules and Guaranteed Availability and Renewability." NYSDFS, 20 Nov. 2017, .

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Can a New Jersey business that was denied by several carriers still get group health coverage?

Answer: Under the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, a carrier cannot decline an eligible small employer on health grounds. Refusals usually trace to participation or the statutory size definition instead. Confirming the eligible count and which employees already hold coverage elsewhere often resolves what looked like a denial.

Question: Do pre-existing conditions raise a New York small group premium?

Answer: New York community rates its small group market. Under N.Y. Insurance Law § 3231(a), premiums cannot vary by age, sex, health status or occupation, so existing conditions do not raise the group's rate. Coverage is issued without regard to health status.

Question: How quickly can a New Jersey employer get multiple group health quotes?

Answer: Turnaround depends on how complete the census is. Carriers price from employee zip codes, dates of birth, hours worked, dependents and waivers. Redvo confirms the eligible count against each carrier's requirement before quoting, which avoids a resubmission after a group misses a threshold.

Question: What group health options are available to a New York business with fewer than 10 employees?

Answer: New York's small group market covers employers with 5 to 100 employees, so a business with fewer than 10 employees has full access. Participation requirements vary by carrier type. Redvo quotes across the carriers and plan options it works with, including HMO, PPO and high-deductible plans.

Question: Can a PEO get a New Jersey small business better group health rates?

Answer: Under a PEO arrangement employees are co-employed and covered through the PEO's larger plan, altering the pricing basis and the participation count. Whether the total falls depends on the administrative fee. Redvo brokers PEO-sponsored coverage alongside standard small group plans.

About Redvo Insurance Solutions

Redvo Insurance Solutions is a group health insurance brokerage helping businesses across the United States find competitive, cost-effective health insurance solutions for their employees. Redvo works with businesses of all sizes to design group health insurance plans that balance quality employee benefits with the company's budget and business objectives.

As an experienced group health insurance broker, Redvo provides access to a wide range of health insurance carriers and plan options, helping employers compare coverage, pricing, networks, and benefits. Our team works closely with business owners and HR teams to identify health insurance solutions that can help control rising premiums while providing employees with valuable benefits.

Whether a company is offering group health insurance for the first time, looking to reduce current premiums, or seeking better coverage options, Redvo provides personalized guidance and access to competitive health insurance markets. Our goal is to make group health insurance easier to understand, more affordable, and more effective for both employers and their employees.

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