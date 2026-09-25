Reading Eggs Wins Tech & Learning Award Of Excellence For Back To School

Reading Eggs is built on the five essential pillars of the Science of Reading: phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension.

A member of the awards panel said, "Reading Eggs provides Science of Reading compatible resources and engagement for your elementary readers. IT will love the integration in both Clever and Classlink."

An independent study found that 93% of students improved by at least one reading level while using Reading Eggs.

By harnessing the power of the five essential pillars of the Science of Reading, Reading Eggs helps pre-K to 5th-grade students make rapid reading progress.

- Katy Pike, Chief Product Officer at 3P LearningNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 3P Learning today announced that its literacy program Reading Eggs was named a winner in the Primary Education category of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2026.Designed by experienced educators for students in Pre-K through 5th grade, Reading Eggs helps students make rapid reading progress by harnessing the power of the five essential pillars of the Science of Reading: phonics, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The program has earned ESSA Level III certification, and an independent study found that 93% of students improved by at least one reading level while using Reading Eggs.According to one member of the awards' panel of experienced education technology experts, "Reading Eggs provides Science of Reading compatible resources and engagement for your elementary readers. IT will love the integration in both Clever and Classlink."“Earning recognition from edtech leaders is enormously validating,” said Katy Pike, Chief Product Officer at 3P Learning.“This win reinvigorates our entire team to keep creating fun, impactful educational experiences for the 20 million children around the world who have learned from Reading Eggs.”The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence highlight the products and solutions making a meaningful difference to educators and learners. The Back to School awards recognize products and solutions that demonstrate versatility, value, innovation, and the ability to address real-world challenges across today's education landscape.“Our expert judges were particularly impressed by the quality, innovation and practical impact demonstrated by this year's winners,” commented the awards' editorial team.“Each winning product has shown its ability to support educators and learners in meaningful ways, and we're delighted to recognise their achievements.”The Tech & Learning Award of Excellence represents recognition from one of the industry's leading education technology publications. Winners will be featured across Tech & Learning's editorial and promotional channels, including the website and newsletter, providing further recognition of this achievement among the publication's engaged education technology audience.About Reading EggsThe Reading Eggs suite is a multi-award-winning online literacy solution grounded in the Science of Reading. Combining Reading Eggs, Fast Phonics and Reading Eggspress, it provides a structured, multi-year literacy pathway from first steps through to fluent, independent reading and advanced comprehension. Short, focused and highly engaging lessons use explicit, systematic instruction to make learning to read easy and fun. Used by over 20 million children in 16,000 schools worldwide, Reading Eggs is proven to accelerate literacy growth in as little as 20 minutes a week. Reading Eggs is part of 3P Learning's global suite of online learning programs. Learn more at readingeggs/schools/admin/.About 3P Learning3P Learning is a global leader in online education, offering a multi-award-winning suite of programs. Our solutions serve over 18,000 schools across 130+ countries, reaching millions of students. Built by experienced educators and backed by more than two decades of research, our classroom tools are designed to help every child discover better ways to learn.

Chris Piehler

Pando Public Relations for 3P Learning

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Reading Eggs Wins Tech & Learning Award of Excellence for Back to School News Provided By Pando Public Relations September 25, 2026, 16:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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