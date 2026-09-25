Callmart Launches Inbound-Call Marketplace For Insurance Agents And Agencies

Callmart launches an inbound-call marketplace for insurance agents and agencies. AI-generated concept artwork; the person shown is fictional.

Buyers can manage campaigns, availability, connected-call pricing and team activity in one workspace, with an iPhone app for work away from the desk.

- Peter Puccia, CallmartCORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Callmart, operated by SyncedUp Solutions LLC, has launched an inbound-call marketplace for insurance agents and agencies, opening applications for buyers who want to work live consumer conversations from a single buying desk. Insurance call publishers can also apply to bring eligible calls to the network. Buyer approval and campaign setup are required before purchasing; call delivery depends on available supply and each account's settings.The marketplace is built around a different starting point from a conventional lead list: the consumer has already placed a call. Approved buyers can review available campaigns and their terms, choose the sources and insurance categories that fit their business, and switch their availability on or off as their capacity changes. Callmart's initial focus spans Final Expense, Medicare, Affordable Care Act health coverage and Term Life. Specific campaigns, states and call volume vary by account and supply.Callmart shows the price and connected-time threshold for each available campaign before a buyer enables it. Public starting prices are $25 per connected screened inbound call and $50 per connected TV (CTV) call; the approved workspace displays the applicable campaign price. Connected time begins when the buyer's destination answers, not while the phone rings. A call is charged once only if it reaches the buyer's selected duration threshold, which has a 10-second minimum. An unanswered call, or one that ends before that threshold, is not billed.For agencies, the platform combines one prepaid wallet with separate agent logins, roles, destinations and daily spending allowances. Owners can see team availability and call activity, while agents can control when they are ready to receive calls. Available recordings and reporting support review after the conversation. Depending on account configuration, the platform supports phone destinations and a browser softphone.Callmart for iPhone extends that workspace beyond the desk. The free app lets eligible users review campaigns and call activity, manage buying controls and team availability, and access account tools using the same login as the web platform. The app is available on the App Store for iPhone running iOS 16.4 or later. Android users can access the web workspace in a mobile browser; an Android app is not currently offered.The launch also opens an application path for publishers of insurance calls. Callmart reviews publisher businesses and traffic before configuring any feed. Applying does not automatically enable delivery or guarantee a buyer for any call.About CallmartCallmart is an inbound-call marketplace focused on helping insurance agents and agencies manage live call buying with visible campaign terms, connected-call pricing and control over availability. Its initial marketplace focus is Final Expense, Medicare, ACA health coverage and Term Life. Buyers and publishers can learn more and apply through the Callmart website.

Nick Stults

Callmart

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Callmart Launches Inbound-Call Marketplace for Insurance Agents and Agencies News Provided By SyncedUp Solutions LLC September 25, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.