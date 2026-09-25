Luemyn Names Inaugural Advisory Group As Attaynly Advances Toward Market

Inaugural Advisory Board

Executives across workforce development, education, technology, fundraising and human development to advise Luemyn's flagship workforce technology platform.

- Bianca Cervantes, CEO of BianomicsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, [DATE] - Luemyn, Inc., the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for workforce development and career readiness, today announced its inaugural advisory group, bringing together five executives and practitioners whose collective experience spans workforce development, education, technology and cybersecurity, fundraising, employer engagement, behavioral health and community systems.Joining Luemyn as advisors are John Campbell, CFRE, Founder and CEO of FundEd Strategies; Bianca Cervantes, Founder and CEO of Bianomics; Thurston O'Neal, CEO of Long Island Teamworks; Paris Roberts, Infrastructure Engineer; and Michael Todisco, CEO of Apprenticeship Connections.The group will advise Luemyn's leadership and development teams as the company advances Attaynly, its AI-powered workforce technology platform designed to better connect individual capabilities, education and training, employer needs, credentials and workforce outcomes.“We were intentional about not building an advisory group where everyone comes from the same industry or sees the same problem,” said Isaiah Grigg, Founder and CEO of Luemyn.“Workforce development sits at the intersection of education, employers, technology, human development, funding and community. If we're serious about building technology for that ecosystem, those perspectives need to be represented at the table from the beginning.”Experience Across the Workforce EcosystemLuemyn's advisors were selected to bring specialized perspectives into the company's product development, market strategy and understanding of the organizations, employers and individuals Attaynly is being built to serve.John Campbell, CFRE | Founder & CEO, FundEd StrategiesCampbell brings nearly 20 years of experience in education, fundraising and the social sector. Since founding FundEd Strategies in 2018, his firm has supported more than 115 charter schools and education nonprofits in raising and managing more than $250 million. He brings Luemyn expertise across education, fundraising, organizational growth and sustainability.“The jobs people are preparing for today look different than they did even five years ago, and the programs that train and place them are working hard to keep up. In my work with schools and workforce organizations, I hear the same problem from every side. Job seekers cannot see a clear path from training to a good job. Employers cannot find people with the skills they need. Public agencies fund programs without the data to know which ones lead to lasting employment. Attaynly can give all three a shared view of skills, training and opportunity. I am proud to join this group and to help Luemyn build Attaynly with the people it is meant to serve.”Bianca Cervantes | Founder & CEO, BianomicsCervantes works at the intersection of workforce development, communications, human potential and economic mobility. Through Bianomics and its workforce platform, Groundwork, she develops strategies and tools connecting individual strengths, career pathways and organizational needs. She advises Luemyn on workforce ecosystems, learner and worker experience, strategic communications and scalable pathway design.“Workforce development has always been a human problem wearing a systems costume. Most platforms I've seen in the industry are built to match people to job openings. What draws me to Attaynly is the chance to help build something that starts with how people discover their strengths and navigate a pathway forward, so employers and workers are both moving toward the same outcome. That's the intersection I've spent my career working in, and I am honored to get in early enough to help shape how the tools actually work.”Thurston O'Neal | CEO, Long Island TeamworksO'Neal is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and community leader whose work spans behavioral health, youth development, prevention and community wellness. He brings a human-development perspective to Luemyn, particularly around the social, emotional and structural factors that influence workforce participation, persistence and advancement.Paris Roberts | Infrastructure EngineerRoberts brings nearly a decade of experience in systems engineering, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure across the aerospace, defense and federal sectors. His experience includes work supporting Lockheed Martin, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Northrop Grumman, including systems supporting the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover mission. He advises Luemyn on secure, scalable and sustainable technology infrastructure.Michael Todisco | CEO, Apprenticeship ConnectionsTodisco brings 13 years of experience across apprenticeship, workforce training, employer engagement, compliance and public funding. Apprenticeship Connections currently supports more than 100 active apprentices across eight states, giving Todisco direct insight into how employers develop talent pipelines and navigate workforce programs. He advises Luemyn on apprenticeship, employer-driven training and workforce pathways.Building Attaynly With the Industry, Not Around ItThe advisory group is part of Luemyn's broader strategy to incorporate practitioners, employers and industry specialists into Attaynly's development before its first commercial release.That approach extends beyond the advisory group. Luemyn has opened the Attaynly Founding Cohort, giving organizations an opportunity to participate in early demonstrations, evaluate the platform against real-world workflows and provide feedback as development continues. A series of Attaynly First Look experiences and workforce innovation conversations are underway, creating additional opportunities for leaders across workforce development, education, technology, healthcare and employment to engage with the company and the platform as it advances toward market.The first Attaynly: First Look will take place October 13th, 2026 in New York City during EdTech Week 2026.About LuemynLuemyn, Inc. is a New York-based technology company building intelligent infrastructure for workforce development and career readiness. Its flagship product, Attaynly, uses AI-powered technology to better connect people, skills, education, employers and workforce outcomes.

Press At Luemyn

Luemyn, Inc

+1 917-227-3120

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Luemyn Names Inaugural Advisory Group as Attaynly Advances Toward Market News Provided By Luemyn, Inc September 25, 2026, 16:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.