Azerbaijan, Northern Cyprus Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Issues (PHOTO)
This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.
Bayramov met with Ertugruloglu on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
The ministers exchanged views on key areas of dialogue, including bilateral contacts and multilateral formats.
During the meeting, they stressed the importance of the TRNC's observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and highlighted the need to expand multilateral coordination and joint initiatives within the Turkic world, including preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit.
The ministers also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.
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