Azerbaijan FM Stresses Importance Of Inclusive Multilateralism For Global South (PHOTO)
This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.
Bayramov addressed the 50th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of 77 and China, held under the theme "The Global South and the Future of Multilateralism" on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
He highlighted Azerbaijan's institutional commitment to reforming global governance structures and promoting North-South dialogue to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Bayramov noted that the restoration of the Joint Coordinating Committee between the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement was an important step toward strengthening joint action.
The minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's steadfast solidarity with Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries through targeted humanitarian assistance and capacity-building programs, the post said.
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