Taiwan Expo USA 2026 Opens In Dallas, With An Expanded Showcase Of Innovation And Culture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three days of hands-on technology, cultural performances and industry dialogue highlight Taiwan's growing innovation ecosystem and deepening partnership with the U.S.

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DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Expo USA 2026 opened today at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, bringing Taiwan's innovation ecosystem to life through three days of hands-on technology, industry dialogue, and cultural performances. Themed“Ignite the Future,” the Expo gives visitors a firsthand look at AI-powered robotics, smart city technology, future mobility, and healthcare innovations across eight exhibition zones. Running through September 26, the Expo is free and welcomes business attendees and the public, with registration available online.

The Expo arrives amid a sharp rise in Taiwan–U.S. trade and investment. Taiwan is now the United States' fourth-largest trading partner, bilateral trade is up 61.27% year over year, and Taiwanese companies have committed more than $10 billion in investment across Texas alone. The event brings that momentum to the show floor, connecting visitors with Taiwan's industrial capabilities, emerging technologies, and cultural experiences while creating opportunities for U.S. industry to build deeper partnerships and move promising technologies toward real-world deployment.

“Texas stands as Taiwan's premier U.S. investment hub, and Dallas is where we lay deep, shared foundations,” said TAITRA Chairman James C. F. Huang.“Today, 155 of Taiwan's leading tech companies are here to plug our innovation directly into Texas's industrial engine-from AI command centers to resilient energy infrastructure. This is co-innovation in action.”

“The United States' ties with Taiwan have never been stronger, especially as our cooperation deepens across the high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Ingrid Larson, Managing Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Washington Headquarters.“We've entered a record-breaking period for Taiwan's foreign direct investment in the U.S. Taiwanese companies are helping re-industrialize America, and Texas has proven to be an ideal destination for high-tech companies, which are rapidly moving into the Lone Star State, building one of the United States' next tech hubs right here. In this moment of historic economic transformation, the U.S. and Taiwan economies are especially well-positioned to help each other thrive.”

Opening Ceremony Celebrates Innovation and Cultural Exchange

Today's Opening Ceremony featured a performance by internationally recognized FOCASA Circus and brief remarks from U.S. and Taiwan leaders, including:



Mr. William Liu, Director General, International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA)

Ms. Kelly Coldiron, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, ITA, U.S. Dept of Commerce

Ms. Ingrid Larson, Managing Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Washington Headquarters

Mr. Bill Frauenhofer, Executive Director for Semiconductor Innovation and Investment, Department of Commerce

Ms. Adriana Cruz, Executive Director, Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office

Ms. Angie Chen Button, Texas State Representative Mr. James C. F. Huang, Chairman, Taiwan External Trade Development Council



Forum for the Future: Advancing U.S.-Taiwan AI Collaboration

The 2026 Taiwan-U.S. Industry Collaboration Forum:“Leading an Intelligent Future” also convened today, bringing together TAITRA leadership, government officials and executives from companies including Delta Electronics (Americas), Dell Technologies, ARM, Foxconn North America, and Dallas EDC to explore AI ecosystems and resilient supply chains. Discussions spanned building a strategic U.S.-Taiwan AI partnership, scaling alongside the growth of America's AI industry, and strengthening state-level industrial deployment and supply chain resilience amid shifting global dynamics.

Expo Highlights: Innovation Across Every Zone

This year's exhibition expands in both scale and ambition, adding three new zones: Urban Resilience, Smart Energy, and Future Mobility. Across eight zones, Taiwan Expo USA 2026 moves beyond individual products to showcase complete solutions designed for real-world use, from factory floors and urban infrastructure to energy systems, healthcare settings, and transportation. Hands-on experiences throughout the Expo bring the“Ignite the Future” theme to life.

The zones reflect the breadth of Taiwan's innovation, industrial leadership, and culture:



Intelligent Automation: Delta Electronics supports high-density AI data centers, and NEXCOM demonstrates robotics innovation with its RoboWIZ modular platform, which combines AI core control and functional safety in a single system; together bringing AI and automation into everyday operations.

AI Manufacturing: SUNSDA Technology's smart manufacturing data hub improves visibility and decision-making in connected production environments, while Aeolus Robotics Taiwan's AeoBot - a dual-arm, cross-sensory service robot that combines sight, hearing, and touch in a single AI model - extends AI automation beyond the factory floor into public service, security patrol, and UV disinfection.

Urban Resilience: Cyberlink's FaceMe facial recognition and GeoVision's AI-powered video management support safer, smarter, more responsive cities.

Future Mobility: MICROIP (AQLS Inc.)'s edge AI platform powers autonomous drone navigation and security applications, while Carota's AI-driven over-the-air (OTA) platform keeps connected vehicles and smart mobility fleets continuously updated and secure; together they extend Taiwan's mobility innovation from the sky to the road.

Smart Energy: Formosa Smart Energy's Taiwan-made LFP battery cells and Transcend Corporation's PV recycling EPC and turnkey solutions, plus its product value-up services, highlight Taiwan's strength in energy storage and renewables.

Smart Healthcare: FREE Bionics' exoskeleton supports mobility for aging and neurologically impaired populations, while ONYX Healthcare's medical-grade AI edge computing advances accessible, clinical-ready healthcare.

Taiwan Pulse: China Airlines, EVA Air and STARLUX Airlines, alongside brands like Chatime and Kuai Kuai, connect visitors to Taiwan's culture, cuisine, and everyday life. Taiwan Excellence Pavilion: Award-winning innovations from Acer, ASUS, TOKUYO, and EverFocus give visitors an accessible entry point into Taiwan's innovation ecosystem, complementing the Expo's industrial and technology focus.

Two More Days of Innovation, Discovery, and Celebration

Programming continues September 25–26 with a mix of industry insights, live demonstrations, and Mid-Autumn Festival experiences across the Expo floor.“Taiwan Healthcare Innovation: From Smart Care to Precision Health” will spotlight Taiwan's advances in smart healthcare.

Attendees at both the forums and the Healthcare Innovation program will have a chance to win a round-trip premium economy ticket and a Royal Family Mochi box. Visitors can enjoy additional zone demonstrations and cultural performances, and join a pavilion-wide scavenger hunt, collecting stamps to redeem for limited-edition Expo merchandise while supplies last.

Experience Taiwan Expo USA Through September 26

Taiwan Expo USA is free and open to business professionals and the public through Saturday, September 26. Register to attend. For media registrations or inquiries, contact Mary Placido at .... Follow event updates via the official website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Taiwan Expo USA 2026 is organized by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and International Trade Administration (TITA) and implemented by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Taiwan Expo USA 2026 Organizers

About MOEA

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) is Taiwan's leading agency responsible for advancing industrial innovation, international trade, and economic development. As a key organizer of Taiwan Expo USA 2026, MOEA brings together pioneering companies, cultural showcases, and strategic technologies to foster stronger U.S.-Taiwan collaboration.

About TITA

The International Trade Administration (TITA) is the administrative agency of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) of Taiwan and is responsible for a wide variety of international trade activities, including planning trade policies, engaging in international trade cooperation, promoting trade and MICE industry development, and addressing trade barriers and disputes. Visit .

Implemented by TAITRA

About TAITRA

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is Taiwan's foremost nonprofit, semigovernmental trade promotion organization. Founded in 1970, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and expanding opportunities in foreign markets. TAITRA operates a global network of more than 1,200 specialists across its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Visit .

Media Contact

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

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