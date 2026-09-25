From USA TODAY To Forbes: Tampa Bay And Orlando Revive Design & Renovation Experts Gain National Attention

Revive Design and Renovation bathroom

Florida's No. 1 Remodeler Gains National Attention for Home Design and Renovation Expertise

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Revive Design & Renovation expands across Florida, its designers and renovation experts are gaining a national audience, with recent features in USA TODAY, Forbes, Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, The Spruce, Homes & Gardens, Good Housekeeping, The Cool Down and Yahoo, among others.The growing media attention comes during a milestone year for Revive, as the Tampa -based company expands into Central Florida, opening a new 5,000-square-foot showroom and design center in Winter Park and continues to gain national recognition for its growth and work.From the flooring materials that can withstand Florida's extreme climate, to the design choices that can hurt a home's resale value, Revive's experts are increasingly being called on to help homeowners navigate both the practical and aesthetic sides of renovation.“We've built Revive around being a trusted resource for homeowners,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design & Renovation.“It's exciting to see national media recognizing the depth of expertise we have on our team and giving us an opportunity to share that knowledge with homeowners across the country.”Caballero has become a go-to source on the realities of renovating homes in Florida. Most recently, he was featured by the USA TODAY Network, examining how Florida's climate can damage the wrong flooring.Caballero has also been featured as a go-to expert in Better Homes & Gardens, Bob Vila, Realtor, USA TODAY, and other national home and lifestyle publications.Revive's design team has attracted its own growing national following.Senior Interior Designer Rachel Simpson was recently featured in The Spruce, predicting the front-door colors homeowners will embrace in 2027. Simpson pointed to a shift away from the cool grays and blacks that have dominated recent years and toward richer, warmer colors including forest green, terracotta, navy, chocolate brown and dusty rose.“Clients are looking for more character, depth, and a moody feel in their interiors, and we're starting to see that reflected in their exteriors as well,” Simpson told the publication.It wasn't the first time The Spruce turned to Simpson. She was also featured throughout another recent article examining backsplash styles that can hurt a home's resale value, weighing in on multi-colored mosaics, heavily veined granite and accent designs behind the stove while offering more timeless alternatives.Simpson's design expertise has additionally been featured by Good Housekeeping, Fortune, Homes & Gardens and other national home publications.Interior Design Manager Kaitlyn Hall has also been featured by ELLE Decor, Real Simple, and other national outlets on emerging design trends, renovation decisions and the choices shaping today's homes.The national exposure mirrors Revive's growth as a company. Revive was named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranked the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500, and earned a spot on the Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2026 Fast 50. The company has also earned 22 NARI awards over the past four years, including six first-place honors in 2026.Revive's philosophy is Life Improvement Through Home Improvement. Revive focuses on how a home can change the way people live in it, whether that means creating a kitchen where a family actually wants to gather, transforming an outdated bathroom into a wellness retreat or reimagining an entire home around the next chapter of a homeowner's life.Revive also controls more of the remodeling process than a typical remodeler, with its own in-house services including design and cabinetry, giving the company greater control over quality, timelines and the overall client experience.For more information:About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. The company is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines, and potential challenges, and it backs every project with verified customer reviews, white glove service, and a five year full craftsmanship warranty. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for rapid growth and excellence, Revive was ranked the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and named to both the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50.

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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From USA TODAY to Forbes: Tampa Bay and Orlando Revive Design & Renovation Experts Gain National Attention News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation September 25, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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