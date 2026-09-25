Tejashwi Yadav Demands Action Against Bihar CM Over Revealing Jamui Victim's Photo Threatens To Move Court

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Bihar's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Friday intensified his attack on Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the Jamui incident, alleging that a social media post from the Chief Minister's account exposed the identity of the minor victim.

The photograph was subsequently deleted, but a screenshot of the social media post circulated online.

The LoP has demanded that the Bihar Police take action against the Chief Minister, saying that the disclosure of a minor victim's identity is a serious matter under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reacting to the social media post, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Chief Minister Choudhary had himself violated the safeguards provided under the POCSO Act by sharing the photograph.

He pointed to the police action already being taken against people accused of circulating material that could identify the Jamui victim.

Bihar Police have registered cases against 120 social media accounts in connection with the circulation of the assault video and warned against sharing material that reveals the minor's identity.

The LoP said that the same legal standards should apply to the photograph shared from the Chief Minister's social media account.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has indicated that if the police do not take action, it may approach the court and seek legal intervention, including making the Bihar Police a party to the proceedings.

Whether the deleted social media post constitutes an offence under the POCSO Act would ultimately depend on the facts and any determination by the competent authorities or court.

According to reports, Samrat Choudhary had met the victim and her family at his official residence in Patna and posted a photograph of the meeting along with a message assuring the family of speedy justice on Thursday.

He also said the state government would seek the strongest possible punishment for those found responsible through a speedy trial. The social media post was later removed.

The LoP also responded to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan's remarks on the Jamui molestation incident.

"Forget about Chirag Paswan; he is the one reaping the benefits of that very system,' LoP Tejashwi Yadav said.

Paswan had separately condemned the Jamui incident and called for strict action against those responsible.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 19, when a minor boy and girl travelling on a two-wheeler were intercepted by a group of youths near the Jamui-Lakhisarai road.

A video of the incident subsequently surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions, including the POCSO Act, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest those involved. Eight accused have since been arrested.

One accused, identified by the police as Nandan Yadav, was injured in a police encounter on September 22, according to police accounts.

Another accused Hareram Yadav was also reported to be injured.

The circulation of the video has itself become part of the investigation.

Police have taken action against social media accounts accused of disseminating material that could reveal the minor's identity, with reports putting the number of identified social media accounts at around 120.

The latest dispute over the photograph shared from the Chief Minister's social media account has added another political and legal dimension to the case, while the investigation into the original incident and the circulation of related material remains ongoing.

Tejashwi Yadav also continued his criticism of the Election Commission amid the ongoing political dispute over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Reiterating the RJD's demand for action against and the arrest of the CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the LoP said the RJD's agitation would continue until its demands were addressed.

He also called for the Chief Election Commissioner to publicly clarify the questions being raised over the functioning of the poll panel.