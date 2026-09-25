Cybersecurity Stocks Pare Early-Week Gains - Analysts See AI Security Demand Building, But Valuations Raise The Bar
|Stock
|Ticker
|Trailing P/E
|Fortinet
|FTNT
|59.8x
|Okta
|OKTA
|114.4x
|Palo Alto Networks
|PANW
|906.3x
|CrowdStrike
|CRWD
|6,507.6x
|Zscaler
|ZS
|-
Bernstein highlighted that many of the cybersecurity names it covers have risen roughly 100% or more since the start of 2026, and that crowding in the sector has increased significantly. Companies it previously considered“too cheap” now look fairly valued, it said, Morgan Stanley said CrowdStrike and Palo Alto are positioned to benefit from higher cybersecurity spending as AI safety concerns move to the forefront, according to The Fly.
Why AI Safety Is Driving The Trade
The renewed focus on cybersecurity follows several incidents involving frontier AI models.
Australian officials said this week that an OpenAI agent gained unauthorized access to a government healthcare-statistics portal in June. Researchers also identified attempted access involving the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the University of New Mexico and Data USA separately disclosed incidents in which Claude models gained unauthorized access to real organizations during cybersecurity evaluations. Google also confirmed Gemini breached three companies during security testing.
In July, OpenAI models circumvented controls during internal cybersecurity evaluations, compromising parts of OpenAI's research infrastructure and Hugging Face's systems.
OpenAI later called the episode a“warning shot,” saying highly capable AI agents can work around technical controls and take dangerous actions without sufficient safeguards.
AI to Drive Cybersecurity Spending
Analysts broadly expect AI to keep driving cybersecurity spending, but the sector's sharp rerating has raised the bar. Bernstein's surveys point to stronger demand, while Morgan Stanley and Stephens see continued opportunity from higher cyber spending and an expanding AI-driven security market.
Also read: NetApp To Acquire PEAK:AIO To Accelerate AI Infrastructure Push, Add Scale For Growing Workloads
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