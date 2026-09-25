NP Digital Canada Secures Top Rankings In Report On Business Magazine's Canada's Top Growing Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency ranks #2 in the marketing category and #24 overall among 375 of Canada's fastest-growing companies.

Toronto, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital Canada has secured the No. 2 spot in the marketing category and No. 24 overall out of 375 companies on the 2026 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, with a three-year growth rate of 1,406%.

The recognition comes after five years of rapid growth for NP Digital Canada, building on the agency's strong global footprint. Over the past five years, NP Digital Canada has grown to a team of more than 50 people, while expanding its client base and capabilities and capabilities across SEO, paid media, creative, Digital PR, content strategy, influencer marketing, Reddit marketing, data and analytics, AI and generative search to meet the changing needs of brands across Canada.

Alongside this growth, NP Digital Canada has continued to expand its client roster, adding brands like Mitsubishi Motors, Tangerine, Lee Valley Tools, Running Room Canada, CMiC, and Schulich Executive Education

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking launched by The Globe and Mail in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses across Canada. Companies complete an application process and must meet revenue requirements to qualify for the program.

For NP Digital Canada, the 1,406% growth rate reflects more than the expansion of its business. It also reflects how the agency has evolved alongside a rapidly changing marketing industry. Building on NP Digital's global foundation in SEO, the agency has evolved its approach as LLMs reshape how people search for and discover brands. With authority and expertise becoming increasingly important to visibility, NP Digital Canada has expanded its capabilities to help brands strengthen their presence across both traditional and AI-driven search and discovery.

“I'm incredibly proud of the team we've built and the trust our clients have in us,” said Ronnie Malewski, Managing Director of NP Digital Canada.“That has been at the heart of our growth, along with our ability to adapt quickly. Marketing is constantly changing, and we have stayed focused on what matters now, evolving our strategies, capabilities, and reporting as the industry changes. That agility ultimately helps us deliver better results for the brands that trust us.”

The agency has also continued to grow its work with brands across financial services, technology, construction, retail, and consumer sectors, bringing together specialists across disciplines to respond to the changing ways people search, discover, and engage with brands.

The recognition marks the latest milestone for NP Digital Canada as the agency continues to invest in its people, strengthen its capabilities and expand its presence in the Canadian market.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platforms, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world's most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.

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