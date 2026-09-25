MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ashburn, Virginia dental practice recognized based on a 4.9-star rating across 97 public reviews.

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ashburn Dental Care has been named the Implant and Cosmetic Dentist Ashburn Award winner by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the practice's 4.9-star rating across 97 public reviews. The Ashburn practice received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Located at 42882 Truro Parish Drive, Suite 208, Ashburn Dental Care describes itself as a full-service dental office with 25 years of experience. Its website emphasizes personalized, compassionate care, patient comfort and long-term relationships built on trust and communication.

Services listed by the practice include dental implants and All-on-X, cosmetic dentistry, emergency dental care, general dentistry and dental technology. The office also offers consultations and second opinions and serves individuals and families in Ashburn and surrounding communities.

For more information, visit or call (703) 858-1904.

Media Contact

Dr. Zia S. Rizvi

Ashburn Dental Care

(703) 858-1904

...

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dr. Zia S. Rizvi

Ashburn Dental Care

+1 (703) 858-1904

email us here

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Ashburn Dental Care Wins Implant and Cosmetic Dentist Ashburn Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 25, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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