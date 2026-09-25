Winchester Cafe Reaffirms Commitment To A Safe, Welcoming Environment For All

General Manager, Victoria Henn, receives a perfect score from the health department on Opening Day.

Downtown Winchester restaurant says that it remains a welcoming place for everyone: good food, fair prices, and respect for staff and guests alike.

WINCHESTER, KY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Winchester Cafe is restating its commitment to the safety of its employees and guests after recent inappropriate behavior from its patrons. The cafe has reported the most recent incident to local law enforcement. Management says that the restaurant will continue to have a zero tolerance for disrespect of any kind.

Leading that effort is General Manager Victoria Henn. She joined the team before the cafe opened and helped build it from the ground up, hiring staff and even assembling the tables.

“When I hire people, one of the first things I tell them is that respect is non-negotiable, for me, for their coworkers, and for our guests.”, said Henn.“I want everyone to feel safe and comfortable at the cafe, from the guests to my team. If anyone comes in and makes people feel uncomfortable, they'll be asked to leave immediately.”

A Place for People of All Walks of Life

Winchester Cafe was founded on the idea that everyone deserves a chance. The restaurant offers equal opportunity to anyone willing to work hard, no matter their background or past.

“We don't care what someone's story is, as long as they're willing to work hard and show they care about their work,” said Matthieu Chazareix, Director of Operations.“Working in a restaurant is difficult. The hours are long and sometimes very early. We're here to make sure everyone gets that opportunity and is in a safe environment while they do it.”

Henn, a mother who moved to Winchester from Nashville almost a year ago, says that the opportunity has changed her life.“They gave me a position that reflects what my work is worth,” she said.“My work family is like my actual family. I could call on them just as I'd call my parents.”

Built on Passion, Open to All

The cafe says its mission hasn't changed: serving good food at the best possible prices during a hard financial time for many families, and treating every guest with kindness and respect. Any guest unhappy with a meal is offered a refund, discount, or another fair solution.

“We put an enormous amount of sweat and passion into this restaurant because we love serving food and serving this community,” said Chazareix.“This is not a place where you can come in and be disrespectful. We will keep running it in the best way we know how, fair to everyone. And we're staying open.”

“We love everybody,” Henn added.“All are welcome here, as long as they treat everyone with respect”.

About Winchester Cafe

Winchester Cafe located at 39 South Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky, serving Southern-style cuisine at affordable prices. The cafe is committed to giving opportunities to people from all walks of life and being a welcoming gathering place for the Winchester community. Learn more on their Facebook page.

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Allison McLaughlin

Clover House Marketing

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Winchester Cafe Reaffirms Commitment to a Safe, Welcoming Environment For All News Provided By Clover House Marketing September 25, 2026, 16:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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