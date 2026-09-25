Recent Market Analysis Of The Automotive Exhaust Manifold Sector, Showcasing Upcoming Industry Trends And Projections

The automotive exhaust manifold market Size

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The Business Research Company's Recent Market Analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Sector Global Market Report 2026 –Market Size, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive exhaust manifold market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in vehicle technology and increasing regulatory pressures. As the automotive industry evolves, components like exhaust manifolds play a crucial role in enhancing engine performance and meeting environmental standards. Below is an overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and notable trends shaping this sector.

Steady Expansion in the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Market Size

The market for automotive exhaust manifolds is expected to grow from $9.25 billion in 2025 to $9.85 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth over the historical period has been fueled by the adoption of lightweight engine parts, rising passenger vehicle production, increased demand for fuel-efficient engines, stringent emission standards, and the growing use of turbocharged engines. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $12.47 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the rise in hybrid vehicle manufacturing, demand for high-performance exhaust systems, the use of advanced heat-resistant materials, expanding aftermarket performance upgrades, and a stronger focus on optimizing engine efficiency.

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Understanding the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Component

An automotive exhaust manifold is an essential engine part that collects exhaust gases from multiple cylinders and channels them into a single exhaust outlet. Installed directly on the engine, it helps efficiently direct the hot gases away from the combustion chambers, aiding in better engine performance and emission control. This component plays a vital role in maintaining optimal engine operation and contributes to overall vehicle efficiency.

Fuel Efficiency Trends Supporting Market Growth

One of the main drivers behind the automotive exhaust manifold market is the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. These vehicles consume less fuel for the same distance traveled, which helps reduce emissions and cut operating costs. Rising fuel prices have pushed consumers and businesses alike to prefer vehicles that offer better mileage. Exhaust manifolds enhance fuel efficiency by improving engine breathing, optimizing combustion, and reducing backpressure. For instance, in February 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that the average fuel economy of new vehicles sold in the United States reached a record 27.2 miles per gallon (mpg) for the 2024 model year, an increase from 27.1 mpg in 2023. This upward trend in fuel efficiency is a significant factor propelling market development.

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Growing Commercial Vehicle Fleets Boosting Demand

The expansion of commercial vehicle fleets is another important contributor to market growth, primarily due to the surge in e-commerce and logistics transportation needs. Commercial fleets, which consist of vehicles used by companies for goods delivery and services, are increasing to meet the demand for faster and more frequent shipments. Automotive exhaust manifolds support these fleets by enhancing engine performance, fuel efficiency, and durability, which helps reduce operating costs and increase vehicle uptime. For example, in January 2024, the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that total vehicle production (including cars and commercial vehicles) hit approximately 1,025,474 units in 2023, up 17% from the previous year. This growth in commercial vehicles is directly stimulating demand for exhaust manifold components.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates in Market Share

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the automotive exhaust manifold market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis also covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing comprehensive insights into global developments within this sector.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Recent Market Analysis of the Automotive Exhaust Manifold Sector, Showcasing Upcoming Industry Trends and Projections News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 25, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, World & Regional



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