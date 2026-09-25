Malaysian Minister Coming On Palm Oil Mission To India

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Sep 25 (IANS) Malaysia's Plantation and Commodities Minister Dr Noraini Ahmad will lead an official mission to India, from September 27 to October 1, to deepen industry engagement, expand commercial cooperation, and reinforce his country's position as a reliable supplier of sustainable palm oil and value-added palm-based products to the Indian market.

Coordinated by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), the programme will also include engagement with relevant government representatives to support broader bilateral cooperation.

India has remained Malaysia's largest palm oil export market for 13 consecutive years. In 2025, Malaysia exported 2.94 million tonnes of palm oil and palm-based products to India, valued at RM14.15 billion. Palm oil represents approximately 51 per cent of India's edible oil imports and 34 per cent of its total edible oil consumption, making it the country's leading edible oil and an important contributor to its food supply.

MPOC Chief Executive Officer Belvinder Kaur Sron said India remained central to the Malaysian palm oil industry's long-term market development strategy.

"Our trade relationship with India is long-standing, and the commercial links between both industries are strong. Malaysian palm oil exports to India increased by 40.4 per cent to 2.26 million tonnes during the first eight months of 2026, while Malaysia's share of India's palm oil imports rose to 39.2 per cent. This reflects the continued confidence of Indian buyers in the quality, reliability and sustainability of Malaysian palm oil. The mission will build on this momentum and identify new opportunities across oleochemicals, specialty fats and other higher-value palm-based applications."

Covering Bengaluru and Mumbai, the programme will include meetings with government representatives, leading companies, industry associations, and technology providers. In Bengaluru, the Minister is scheduled to meet the Karnataka government officials and leading Indian food, consumer goods and agri-technology companies. Discussions will explore opportunities in palm oil supply, downstream applications, sustainable sourcing, oil palm development, digital agriculture and closer links between Malaysian suppliers and Indian manufacturers.

In Mumbai, the Minister will deliver a keynote address at Globoil India 2026 on 30 September, one of India's leading oils and fats industry conferences, attended by approximately 1,500 participants from across the global value chain. She will also meet senior members of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India and other industry leaders to discuss market developments, supply requirements and opportunities for long-term cooperation.

The mission is expected to provide greater insight into India's evolving market requirements, strengthen business-to-business connections and establish a basis for practical follow-up between Malaysian suppliers and Indian partners.