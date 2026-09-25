Gujarat: Angadia Firm Robbery Bid Foiled

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Two men armed with three country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges were arrested after allegedly attempting to rob an Angadia firm in Ahmedabad's Isanpur area, with police saying they had conducted reconnaissance of several such firms before selecting the target.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Patel Mahendrabhai Somabhai Angadia firm opposite the BRTS bus stop near Narol Circle.

According to police, the two accused entered the premises armed with weapons. Still, they were overpowered after the owner caught hold of them and raised an alarm, following which people from the surrounding area gathered at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Bhagirath Gadhvi said police reached the location within about five minutes of receiving information and took the two accused into custody with the cooperation of local people.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajan Shah, 35, and Alimahmad Rustam Ali Sheikh, 70, both originally from Siwan district in Bihar and currently living on rent in Isanpur. Their alleged associate, Pritam Singh, is yet to be arrested.

"These three had conducted reconnaissance around 15 days ago. Over the last two to three days, they again visited the area and observed different Angadia firms, including the number of people present and their movement. They decided to target the firm where they found fewer people," Gadhvi said.

According to police, Rajan was the main planner. The accused allegedly intended to carry out the robbery and then flee to Bihar.

Police said Rajan had earlier spent more than a year in Dubai but returned without earning enough money and was subsequently facing financial difficulties in Ahmedabad.

Gadhvi said Rajan had involved Alimahmad and Pritam in the plan. Alimahmad allegedly brought weapons from Bihar at Rajan's direction.

Police said the accused entered the Angadia firm carrying the weapons, while Pritam remained outside and has not yet been traced.

"At present, the primary interrogation indicates that Pritam was helping them and may have assisted in procuring the weapons. We are still investigating his exact role," Gadhvi said.

Police recovered three country-made pistols, 19 live cartridges and more than 10 knives from the accused. A search of their residence also led to the seizure of around 200 grams of gunpowder.

Police further recovered material allegedly intended to conceal or carry cash after the robbery, including seller tape and a belt-like item with compartments.

Gadhvi said the accused selected the firm based on their observations of its security and movement, rather than any specific information about the amount of cash kept there.

"There is no figure that has emerged in the investigation showing that they went there knowing that a particular amount of money was present. Their main consideration was where they found it convenient and where they felt they could carry out the robbery," he said.

The DCP also said Isanpur police had visited Angadia firms in the area around 15 days before the incident and advised them to strengthen security by installing CCTV cameras, security guards and alarm systems and by keeping police contact numbers readily available.

"The contact-sharing exercise helped in the present case, as people associated with other Angadia firms immediately informed the police after the incident, allowing officers to reach the spot within minutes," he noted.

Police said both Rajan and Pritam have previously been booked in cases under the Arms Act, while no criminal history has so far been found against Alimahmad.

Police are contacting authorities in Bihar to verify whether he has been involved in any offence there.

Gadhvi said investigators had not yet found clear evidence that the accused had undergone firearms training, but this aspect would be examined during further interrogation.

Police have registered an FIR at Isanpur police station under Sections 309(6), 312 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 25(1-B)(a) and 29 of the Arms Act.

The police are seeking further custody of the arrested accused to trace Pritam, determine whether the group had conducted reconnaissance or planned similar robberies elsewhere, and establish from whom and where the weapons were procured in Bihar.

Investigators are also examining how the accused planned to travel from Ahmedabad to Bihar after the proposed robbery and whether anyone else was involved.