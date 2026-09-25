New Digital System Launched To Track Delays In Kerala Vigilance Probes

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Kerala Vigilance investigators will now come under closer digital monitoring, with a new system enabling senior officers to track how long each investigation has taken and how many days individual cases have remained pending.

The system, VCB Suite 3.0, was launched on Friday by Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

It is aimed at reducing delays in vigilance investigations and improving supervision of corruption cases.

The upgraded digital platform will store case and investigation details in digital form. Unit heads and senior officers will be able to monitor the progress of cases without waiting for physical files and reports.

The system will show how many days an investigating officer has taken to complete an investigation.

It will also show how long each case has remained pending.

This will allow senior officers to issue timely instructions and guidance where investigations are delayed, Chennithala said.

He described VCB Suite 3.0 as an integrated digital platform for investigation and coordination of vigilance cases.

The system includes improved document verification, data security and faster processing.

It also provides facilities for senior officers to monitor investigations at different levels.

The minister said the availability of investigation details in digital form would help the government and the Vigilance department take more accurate and timely decisions in corruption cases.

A notable feature of the system is that it was developed entirely by technical experts within the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The minister also released the user manual for VCB Suite 3.0 and distributed the newly designed uniforms for Vigilance personnel.

A special training programme for Vigilance officers was held after the inauguration.

State police chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar presided over the function. DGP and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Manoj Abraham welcomed the gathering.

Home Department Adviser and former DGP A. Hemachandran was the chief guest.