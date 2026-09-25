Maha: Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Postponement Of MPSC Exams

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLA and Legislature Party Leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday, in a representation to Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, urged immediate intervention in the ongoing issues concerning the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and candidate grievances.

Representing the student community, the Worli legislator formally placed two key demands before the Governor: postponing the upcoming MPSC examinations until the V Radha Committee report is received and implemented, and granting age concessions or relaxations to candidates facing academic or career loss due to the postponement.

In his post on X, Thackeray said:“The demands of students preparing for the MPSC exam have once again been placed before His Excellency the Governor through a letter. It is necessary to find a solution to the recurring paper leaks and the resulting troubles faced by students. In the current situation, the government is only giving students false assurances.”

Highlighting distress among thousands of aspirants, Thackeray emphasised that distrust and uncertainty surround the commission's functioning and leadership. With the MPSC Rajyaseva Main Examination 2026 scheduled next month, candidate representations expressing serious concerns continue to pour in.

Thackeray recalled his earlier meeting with Governor Varma on September 11, where he raised concerns about the MPSC and government recruitment processes. At that time, he demanded the resignation of the MPSC Board Chairman, citing accountability for administrative lapses, and pressed for strict action to restore credibility.

Closing the letter, Thackeray urged the Governor to take a compassionate and decisive view to safeguard candidates' futures. He noted that prompt action would help rebuild public trust in the MPSC's system while ensuring equal justice. His demands come as MPSC aspirants continue protests against paper leaks and press for the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

Thackeray sought the Governor's intervention as the V Radha-led task force tours the state to gather views from stakeholders, including students and aspirants, to recommend reforms and transparency in competitive exams.