Bihar: NDA Leaders Hit Out At Oppn's Attack On CEC Over SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Amid growing Opposition protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations concerning voter deletions, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Bihar have expressed differing views on the controversy.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) President and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha said on Friday that confusion among the public over the SIR controversy needed to be addressed and that the Election Commission should clarify its position.

"There is considerable confusion among the public regarding the controversy surrounding the SIR. This matter needs to be addressed. The Election Commission should immediately issue a clarification regarding the actual situation to dispel this confusion," Kushwaha said in a post on his official X account.

Kushwaha's remarks came amid heightened political debate over reports of objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on aspects of the electoral-roll revision process.

He said that concerns surrounding the SIR exercise should be examined by the appropriate authorities.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, took a different position and defended Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar while criticising the Congress for repeatedly raising the issue.

"The Congress is unnecessarily making an issue out of this. It should review the real reasons for its defeat. Attacking Constitutional institutions has been a tradition of the Congress," Lalan Singh said.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) Chief Chirag Paswan said the poll panel, as an independent constitutional institution, should address questions being raised against it.

Responding to questions about the controversy, Paswan said he would not defend anyone merely because he was part of the NDA government.

"I don't know. As part of the government, I will not defend anyone. The Election Commission is an independent Constitutional institution. If questions are being raised about the Commission, I believe it is the responsibility of the Election Commission-and especially the CEC-to firmly present its side," he added.

He said that he was not overly concerned about the Opposition's political statements and added that raising allegations against the government and institutions was part of the Opposition's political role.

"I am not overly concerned about what the Opposition says or does not say. Engaging in politics is the Opposition's job; if they don't make allegations, how will they pursue their politics?" the LJP-RV Chief added.

However, Paswan said the Election Commission should not respond merely to satisfy the Opposition.

Instead, the LJP-RV Chief added, the poll panel should communicate with the public and address the concerns being raised.

"The CEC should not act merely to appease the Opposition; instead, the Commission should take the public into confidence. That is the beauty of democracy," Paswan said.

The controversy follows a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on several occasions over decisions and procedures relating to electoral rolls and the SIR process.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections resulted in a division within the three-member poll panel.

The Commission has said that decisions relating to the SIR were taken unanimously and with the approval of all three Election Commissioners.

The contrasting statements from NDA leaders come as Opposition parties intensify their protests and demand greater accountability from the Election Commission over the electoral roll revision process.