Azerbaijan FM Discusses Peace Process With Armenia At ECO Ministerial Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) today in New York.

This was stated in a post shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its“X” social media account.

Bayramov addressed the ECO Council of Ministers meeting held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks, the minister spoke about the implementation of the Strategic Khankendi Communiqué and Action Plan adopted at the 17th ECO Summit held in Khankendi, highlighting the launch of the ECO Clean Energy Center in Baku and Shusha's active role as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2026.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's important role along the Middle Corridor, including through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Port of Alat, as well as in green digital integration through the Digital Silk Road.

He also highlighted the strategic synergy between the South Caucasus and Central Asia, noting Azerbaijan's membership and active participation in the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata, as well as the upcoming summit in Avaza.

Bayramov briefed participants on the progress of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process following the Peace Summit held in Washington in August 2025, highlighting confidence-building measures, the removal of transit restrictions, and large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions.