DEADLINE ALERT For BIDU, DOCS, BETR, And HONA : The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU )

Class Period: November 18, 2025 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2026

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) that, as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Baidu shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS )

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – May 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (2) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; (3) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Doximity shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR )

Class Period: March 13, 2026 – May 7, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's conversion funnel was already slowing due to macro factors; (2) that, as a result, the Company's $1 billion monthly funded volume target was likely to be deferred; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Better Home & Finance shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA )

Class Period: June 29, 2026 – September 1, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (2) that those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; (4) that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Honeywell shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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