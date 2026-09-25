Widespread Rainfall Causes Extensive Damage In Odisha Normalcy Likely In 48 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 25 (IANS) Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Friday that widespread rainfall triggered by the deep depression has caused extensive damage to crops, communication, etc, in several parts of the state, while the situation is expected to return to normalcy within the next 48 hours.

Briefing the media on the latest situation, the Revenue Minister added that the weather system, which brought heavy rainfall to several parts of southern Odisha, particularly in the undivided Koraput district covering Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur, has weakened and is moving towards Chhattisgarh through Kalahandi, Balangir and Baragada districts of the state.

He also said that its intensity and the rainfall associated with it are gradually decreasing, with much lower rainfall expected during the next 24 hours compared to the previous 24 hours.

However, scattered heavy rainfall is likely in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Sundaragada during the next 24 hours.

The weather system is expected to weaken further while moving towards Chhattisgarh.

According to Minister Pujari, the rainfall has affected several parts of the state, particularly Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

In Malkangiri, water has been flowing over two roads, including the National Highway, leading to their closure.

Arrangements have been made for travellers, and the roads will be reopened after the water recedes.

The Minister said that several landslides have been occurred in Gajapati district, with a major landslide at Kalinga Ghati in Kandhamal district forcing closure of the affected road for indefinite period.

A diversion route has been provided, and vehicular movement was continuing through the alternative route.

Minister Pujari added that water levels in some rivers have also been flowing above the danger mark following the deep depression-induced heavy rainfall.

He said at Akhuapada in Bhadrak, the Baitarani has been flowing at 18.79 metres above the danger level of 18.33 metres and warning level of 17.83 metres.

Similarly, the Jalaka river at Mithali is flowing at 6.78 metres against the danger level of 6.5 metres.

The Minister added that the Water Resources Department expected the river levels to gradually recede.

The rainfall caused extensive agricultural damage across several districts, affecting thousands of acres of crops.

Maize crops in Koraput and Nabarangpur were among those affected.

The Minister said that massive restoration work is currently underway, with Fire Services personnel clearing fallen trees and branches from roads.

People have also been evacuated from vulnerable areas in several districts.

The Revenue Minister said that around 15, 000 people have so far been transferred and currently staying at relief centres.

Minister Pujari also drew attention to the significant amount of rainfall Odisha received between June and September, describing it as abnormal.

"If you combine all four months (June, July August and September), the normal rainfall is 1,100 mm. But so far, we have received 1,450 mm. This is more than 31 per cent above normal rainfall. Therefore, such abnormal rainfall has perhaps never occurred in Odisha in the past," he said.