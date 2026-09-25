Pakistan Carrying Strikes On Afghanistan To Escape Mecca Pact Responsibilities: Taliban

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul, Sep 25 (IANS) Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has accused Pakistan of launching attacks against Afghanistan to divert attention from its internal problems and evade its obligations under the Mecca Pact, local media reported.

Speaking at a religious seminary in Kandahar, Mujahid alleged that Islamabad was using attacks on Afghanistan to distract the public from mounting political and economic problems in Pakistan, including protests at home.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the defence agreement in Mecca on August 7, pledging to strengthen collective deterrence against acts of aggression. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the signatories would be regarded as an attack against all three.

“Pakistan's recent attacks on Afghanistan were carried out with the aim of escaping the Meeca agreement with Saudi Arabia, while portraying the situation as though Pakistan is engaged in a war in Afghanistan," Mujahid said.

He further said,“Pakistan, by violating the territory of its neighbouring Islamic country, wants to divert attention from its failures,” Afghan media outlet Ariana News reported.

Mujahid also hit out at Pakistan's political environment, claiming that political space had been curtailed and legally protected freedoms were being withheld.

He said that Pakistan's economic situation had deteriorated substantially and alleged that the country was attempting to deflect public attention from those difficulties through conflict with Afghanistan.

Mujahid further alleged that Pakistan's military leadership was endangering its own people by pursuing what he called a“false position”.

He warned that Afghanistan would give an“appropriate response” to what he described as the Pakistani military regime's“bullying.”

These remarks came after Pakistan's military once again carried out airstrikes on Afghanistan's Kandahar, Paktia, and Khost provinces on Thursday, killing four civilians.

Condemning the "indiscriminate and cowardly" attacks, Mujahid, in a post on X, described them as a flagrant violation of all principles and a clear act of "aggression and crime".

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan assures the people that these shameless acts of aggression and attacks by the Pakistani military regime will be met with an appropriate response through a decisive stance,” he stated.

Mujahid further warned that such "reckless, careless, and hostile actions" would undoubtedly provoke the anger of the Afghan people and have adverse consequences for the Pakistani military regime.

The latest attacks came just days after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Kunar and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan, which killed three people.

Mujahid condemned the September 21 airstrikes, saying Pakistan targeted Afghan territory and civilians and warned that Afghanistan would give an "appropriate response" to the attacks.