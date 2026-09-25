Meghalaya Steps Up Climate Preparedness Amid El Nino Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 25 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has directed officials to intensify preparations for possible climate-related disruptions linked to El Niño, with drinking water security, agricultural resilience and vulnerable catchment areas as key priorities.

Sangma chaired a meeting of the Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change to review the state's preparedness and assess potential climate risks in the coming months. He said the pre-monsoon season had remained near normal but stressed that changing weather patterns required the state to strengthen its preparedness and adaptation measures.

“El Niño is a reality, but its impacts are difficult to predict,” Sangma said in a post on X, underlining the need to focus on preparedness rather than predictions. He added that climate risk and vulnerability mapping was being undertaken across districts to identify areas that may require targeted intervention.

The meeting also discussed improving coordination among departments and establishing Block-Level Climate Action Teams to ensure climate preparedness reaches the grassroots.

Water security emerged as a major concern. The government plans to rejuvenate springs and other critical water sources, while expanding plantation activities in vulnerable catchment areas to strengthen ecological resilience and water availability.

The Chief Minister also reviewed measures to strengthen the agriculture sector's resilience. Plans are being considered to expand natural farming through greater coordination among departments and farmer-to-farmer training initiatives. Officials also discussed crop-related challenges, including soft rot affecting ginger cultivation.

Sangma said the period between November and March would be particularly important for preparedness and called for clear action plans and standard operating procedures to deal with different possible climate scenarios. He directed officials to immediately activate District Climate Adaptation and Resilience Task Forces and strengthen information, education and communication activities at the grassroots level.

Elected representatives will also be involved in awareness campaigns to ensure communities and other stakeholders understand potential climate risks and know how to respond.

The Chief Minister further called for regular reviews and monitoring at the district, block and village levels to assess the implementation and effectiveness of adaptation measures. He stressed that Meghalaya must remain prepared for challenging and unprecedented conditions, particularly the possibility of below-normal rainfall affecting drinking water availability.

The state has previously undertaken climate-focused initiatives covering water security, ecosystem conservation and community-led landscape management under its broader climate action framework.