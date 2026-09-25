Telangana Minister, DGP Conduct Aerial Survey Of Ganesh Procession

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Director General of Police CV Anand, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other top officials conducted an aerial survey of the Ganesh immersion procession on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan and Hyderabad District Collector Priyanka Ala also joined the aerial survey to assess the movement of idol-laden vehicles and immersion arrangements across the city.

The DGP posted on X that fewer vehicles were on the roads than expected.“Our teams may have a long night ahead. After coming back, I instructed all unit officers to talk to the organisers and speed up,” he said.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told the media that the immersion process was continuing peacefully. He urged organisers and devotees to cooperate in expediting the immersion in view of possible rains.“The situation is peaceful and under control. In light of possible rains, we request organisers to complete the idol movement quickly. The government aims to complete the immersion process by tomorrow morning or as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion was completed in the afternoon and said the government had made all arrangements to conduct the immersion peacefully with devotion and faith. All departments had taken measures to ensure no inconvenience to devotees and organisers.

Prabhakar urged people to participate joyfully and act responsibly to prevent accidents or law-and-order issues. He acknowledged traffic jams at MJ Market and Charminar but said officials were given immediate instructions to ease congestion.

Authorities arranged 114 immersion points across Hyderabad. Police Commissioner Sajjanar said police received 14,850 applications from organisers for immersion and more than 10,300 idols had already been immersed. He said the process would be completed before Saturday morning.

The Commissioner inspected procession routes and security arrangements from the Telangana Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills. He said the immersion was proceeding peacefully, supported by surveillance using about 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones, along with coordination among departments such as Electricity, GHMC, TGSRTC and Health. Sajjanar added that senior officials were taking appropriate measures to regulate traffic.