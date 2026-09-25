BJP Criticises Karnataka CM Shivakumar's Remark On Mlas Having Two Marriages

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remark in the Legislative Assembly that several MLAs who came to Bengaluru from other parts of the state had married twice has sparked curiosity, with the Opposition Leader R. Ashoka and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA S. Suresh Kumar demanding that the Chief Minister disclose the names of the legislators he was referring to.

Reacting to the controversy, Ashoka on Friday said, "In the drought problem discussion, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar saying MLAs having two marriages was unnecessary. It is not known whom he targeted. It has become like a hanging sword over everyone. He himself should answer this."

During the Assembly proceedings on Thursday, Shivakumar was speaking about Bengaluru's growing population and the tendency of people who settle in the city not to return to their native places.

He said that several MLAs who came to Bengaluru had also married twice and claimed that he had a list of around a dozen such legislators.

"I have the history of those who came to Bengaluru. Several have married twice. There are about a dozen of them. If required, I can give the list. I can also tell the history of legislators from Dharwad, Karwar and Mangaluru," Shivakumar was quoted as saying.

The Chief Minister, however, did not name any of the legislators.

Reports said he subsequently indicated that personal matters should not be discussed in the House and that the issue could be discussed separately.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar, while taking to his official Facebook account, criticised the remark, saying such a statement from the Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly was not in keeping with the dignity of the House.

"I could not be present when the Chief Minister was replying as I had left the House early to visit a friend who was admitted to hospital. The Chief Minister's answer may have been made lightly, but speaking in this manner from the Assembly platform does not bring dignity to anyone," the BJP MLA said.

He added that the dignity of the Legislative Assembly and its proceedings should be maintained and said that he would have immediately responded had he been present.

Suresh Kumar also urged Shivakumar to disclose the names of the legislators who had allegedly married twice or maintained two households.

"The Chief Minister has already made such a statement and it has now created public curiosity. I do not know whether he will bring out a white paper on the state's financial situation, but I request him to kindly disclose the names of legislators who have married twice or more and maintained two households," he said.

Suresh Kumar warned that if the names were not disclosed, people could end up viewing or ridiculing all legislators with suspicion.

Shivakumar's remarks were made during a broader discussion on Bengaluru's population growth.

He said people who come to Bengaluru for political, professional or other reasons often settle in the city permanently, contributing to its expanding population.

Reports of the Assembly exchange said the Chief Minister also referred to legislators from different districts, including Dharwad, Karwar and Mangaluru.