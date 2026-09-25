Nagaon By-Election: BJYM To Hold 1,800 Meetings To Woo Young Voters

BJYM Plans Massive Youth Outreach for Nagaon Bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) units of Nagaon and Morigaon districts in Assam have intensified preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with plans to organise around 1,800 small and courtyard meetings across the constituencies to connect with young voters.

According to a BJYM press release, the Nagaon District Yuva Morcha will organise around 1,000 meetings across the district, while the Morigaon District Yuva Morcha has planned nearly 800 meetings and gatherings as part of its outreach programme.

Party Wings Active, Congress Workers Defect to BJP

Dilip Kumar Sarma, State BJP Media Panellist and Media In-charge and Coordinator for the Nagaon by-election, on Thursday said the Yuva Morcha has launched a campaign to connect the youth of the constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology. He added that youth leaders from both districts have already started preparations for the campaign. Meanwhile, the Nagaon and Morigaon District Mahila Morcha units continued their outreach programmes by visiting voters' homes and organising courtyard meetings in different areas. During these interactions, they highlighted welfare initiatives of the BJP government for women and mothers.

Sarma further said that several Congress workers joined the BJP in Jagiroad constituency on Thursday in the presence of Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika and Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka. According to the statement, two Panchayat members, two Booth Presidents, 21 senior Mandal Congress leaders and six Youth Congress leaders from Lehpati Gaon Panchayat under Lahorighat constituency, along with two Booth Presidents from Jagiroad constituency, joined the BJP. An important workers' convention of the Jagiroad constituency was also held at the auditorium of Jagiroad College in the presence of BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Ravindra Raju and Minister Pijush Hazarika.

NDA Candidate, Allies Intensify Campaigning

Meanwhile, NDA candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, Debashish Sarma, conducted public outreach programmes across several locations in the Rupahi constituency. He interacted with people at around 11 places, including Mahguri, Singia, Teliya Bebejia, Juria, Gadaimari, Sutirpar Bazaar, Melekadhing Mukundati and Kandhulimari Paramaibheti, BJYM said.

Assam Cabinet Minister Sushanta Borgohain also held a meeting in the Dumdumia Mandal of the Dhing constituency and campaigned in support of the NDA candidate. Leaders of alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also campaigned for Debashish Sarma in Dhing, Rupahi and Samaguri. AGP President and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, along with Working President and Minister Keshab Mahanta, participated in public meetings with AGP and BJP workers and appealed to people to support the NDA candidate. (ANI)

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