Paradip Port Named India's Only Mega Port On The Eastern Coast

The government has designated Paradip Port as a“Mega Port” under the Indian Ports Act, 2025, making it the only Mega Port on India's eastern coast.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued the notification on September 25, 2026, after Paradip Port met the structural and operational criteria prescribed under Section 73 of the Indian Ports Act, 2025. Along with Paradip Port, three other ports have been designated as“Mega Ports” - Deendayal Port (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru Port (Nhava Sheva) and Mundra Port. Mundra has been classified as a port other than a major port.

The notification, issued by Praveen P Nair, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, came into effect from the date of its publication in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary).

A Milestone for India's Maritime Sector

The designation marks an important milestone in the growth of Paradip Port as a key maritime gateway on India's eastern coast. The recognition is expected to further strengthen port infrastructure, operational capabilities and maritime connectivity.

Susanta Kumar Purohit, Chairperson, Paradip Port Authority, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur for their support towards strengthening India's maritime sector. Purohit said the“Mega Port” status is a significant milestone in Paradip Port's development journey and will further enhance its role in supporting infrastructure growth, operational efficiency and maritime trade.

Boosting Trade and Connectivity

With its strategic location, modern infrastructure and growing cargo-handling capabilities, Paradip Port continues to play an important role in facilitating coastal and international trade. The“Mega Port” designation further reinforces its significance within India's maritime infrastructure and is expected to provide additional impetus to its development as a modern, efficient and globally competitive maritime gateway. (ANI)

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