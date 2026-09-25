NCR Cup: Shashank Sachin Gadre Clinches Playoff Thriller To Sweep Category A & Combined Honours
Carrying vital World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and organized under the aegis of the Delhi Golf Society (DGS), the flagship event concluded on Friday with nail-biting finishes across both junior and amateur categories.
Overnight leader Shashank Sachin Gadre carded a steady level-par 71 in his final round to finish at 7-under-par 206 (67-68-71). He was matched stroke-for-stroke by Sakshity Pureandre, who fired a magnificent 3-under 68 (35-33) to also finish at 206 (72-66-68).
In the ensuing sudden-death playoff, Gadre held his nerve to clinch the Category A title as well as the Category A & B Combined Championship. Arshvant Srivastava took solo third at 208 (-5) after signing for a final-round 68.
In Category B Boys, Chaitanya Pandey completed a dominant wire-to-wire performance, closing with a 2-under 69 to tally 209 (-4) overall. Pandey finished solo fourth on the combined leaderboard while capturing Category B by ten strokes over Ayan Khan (219), who also shot a fiery 69 on the final day.
In the Girls' Combined & Category A, Gauri Sharma held off spirited competition to emerge as the Category A and Combined Girls champion, posting a final round of 74 to finish at 219 (+6).
Category B winner Dalisha Chetry finished as overall runner-up on the combined board at 221 (+8) after matching her tournament-best 72. Aahana Kashyap finished third combined (and second in Category A) at 222 (+9).
Ritik Madan, Anoop Singh win in Amateur Divisions
In the Gentlemen Amateur, Ritik Madan completed an authoritative start-to-finish victory, signing off with a 78 to total 221 (+8). Madan sealed a 14-shot triumph over runner-up Kushagra Gaur (235). Ishaan Sawhney secured third position at 240, spurred by an even-par 71 on his back nine.
In Ladies Amateur, Anoop Singh claimed the Ladies Amateur crown with Ravinder Kaur as runner-up. The 36-hole sub-junior contests witnessed sensational shot-making from the next generation:
In Category C (Boys & Girls), Avviraaj maintained his poise with a closing 74 to capture the Category C Boys title at 148 (+6), edging Drona Singh Dhull (149) by a single stroke. In Category C Girls, Aaliyah Kalra capped off an emphatic wire-to-wire win with a final-round 78 to finish at 150 with Aadya Kaushal as runner-up.
Taanush Kumar delivered another masterclass, firing a 3-under 68 to take his two-day aggregate to an astounding 9-under 133 (65-68), winning the Category D Boys division by 12 strokes over Shivraj Pratap Singh (145). Mahira Sharma dominated the Category D Girls division
Lakshit Deswal surged from behind with a breathtaking 7-under-par 29 over 9 holes to lift the Category E Boys trophy with a 36-hole total of 62 (-10), defeating Siddhik Chaturvedi and Zowra Veer Sikand (66 each). In Category E Girls, Manasvi Rathor carded an even-par 35 to wrap up victory at 67 (-5), five shots clear of Abbakka Rawat Chettri (72).
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