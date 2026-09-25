DEADLINE ALERT For PZZA, YSS, INV, XTIA: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ....

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA )

Class Period: August 7, 2025 – August 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between August 7, 2025 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the effectiveness and ongoing impact of the Company's strategic transformation as well as their resulting projected growth outlook for the North American region; (2) Defendants also minimized the risk of cautious consumer sentiment, competition woes, promotional seasonality, and more general macroeconomic fluctuation; (3) In truth, Papa Johns' strategic transformation was taking considerably longer than the projections had suggested and the Company was simply ill equipped to“meet the consumer where they're at;” and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

York Space Systems, Inc. (NYSE: YSS )

Class Period: January 29, 2026 – May 11, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (2) that this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV )

Class Period: November 17, 2025 – August 13, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA )

Class Period: April 15, 2026 – August 17, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between April 15, 2026 and August 17, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that senior executives had engaged in certain undisclosed activities; (2) that these activities required Board review; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that, as a result, the Company would be unable to timely file its earnings reports; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to ..., or visit our website at .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

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