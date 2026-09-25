One Brand's AI Visibility Tracking Ranged From 15.5% To 59.5% Depending On The AI Engine
|Signal
|What it tells you
|Engine coverage
|How often the brand appears on each platform
|Position
|Where the brand lands when it appears
|Non-branded discovery
|Whether the brand surfaces when the buyer has not named it
|Citation source
|Which pages, releases or publications are being used in the answer
|Competitive visibility
|Which other companies appear for the same questions
The prompt set and measurement dates sit behind all five.
Without that context, a percentage or mention count says very little about what changed or what should happen next.
Measurement Should Change What Gets Published
Zen Media uses this engine-level analysis inside Published MonthlyT to decide what content to create and where to place it.
The work starts with buyer questions rather than a list of branded keywords. Those prompts show where the client already appears, where competitors are taking its place and which sources are showing up in the answers.
From there, Zen Media builds owned and distributed content around the prompt clusters where there is room to improve, then measures what happens after publication.
Zen Media calls the brand's presence across those measured answers Answer ShareTM: how much of the relevant answer set the brand occupies compared with the category and competitors being tracked.
The content plan changes depending on what the data shows. In one campaign, distributed coverage became the strongest citation source. In another, the client's own site did.
The reporting is meant to make the next publishing decision clearer.
How the Campaigns Were Measured
Zen Media analyzed three 2026 AI Visibility Optimization campaigns in corporate event planning, enterprise AI readiness and oilfield supply.
Together, the campaigns covered 900 buyer-intent prompts across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok. Measurement windows ranged from seven to 21 days.
Coverage was calculated as the percentage of prompts in which the client appeared in an answer. Position was tracked separately.
Each campaign used its own prompt set and measurement window, so raw totals from one campaign were not treated as direct comparisons with another.
No AI platform participated in, reviewed or funded the analysis, and no platform was notified before the data was collected.
Frequently Asked Questions
Question: Why does my company show up in ChatGPT but not Gemini?
Answer: Different AI engines can return different companies for the same buyer question. In Zen Media's corporate event planning campaign, the gap between the strongest and weakest engine reached 44 percentage points on the same prompt set. The data shows where the difference exists, but it does not establish the internal reason one platform ranked a company differently from another.
Question: How do you measure AI visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Grok?
Answer: Use the same buyer-intent prompts across each engine and report the results separately. Zen Media tracks whether the brand appears, where it appears, whether the company surfaced without being named, which sources were cited and which competitors appeared for the same questions.
Question: Is a single AI visibility score accurate?
Answer: It can summarize performance, but it can also hide weak results on an individual platform. In Zen Media's corporate event planning campaign, average coverage across the five engines was 45.6%, while the weakest engine returned the client in only 15.5% of prompts.
Question: Do press releases get cited by AI engines?
Answer: They can. In Zen Media's enterprise AI readiness campaign, a GlobeNewswire release appeared as a cited source across 47 measured prompts, slightly ahead of the client's own website at 46. In the oilfield campaign, the client's website led instead.
Question: How do you measure non-branded AI visibility?
Answer: Test prompts that do not contain the company's name and see whether the brand still appears for questions about the buyer's problem, category or purchase decision. In two Zen Media campaigns, 85% to 87% of the prompts that surfaced the client were non-branded.
Question: How do you track brand position in AI answers?
Answer: First determine whether the brand appeared, then track where it was placed. Coverage and position should be kept separate because a company can appear frequently without leading the answer. In Zen Media's oilfield supply campaign, two engines with similar coverage produced first-place rates of 57.6% and 92.5%.
Question: What should an AI visibility report include?
Answer: It should show coverage and position by engine, performance on non-branded prompts, citation sources, competitor visibility, the prompts being measured and the dates of the measurement window.
Question: Can an agency guarantee visibility on a specific AI engine?
Answer: No. Results change by engine, prompt set, category and measurement window. What can be controlled is how the work is measured, what gets published in response to the findings and whether the same methodology is used to track movement over time.
About Zen Media
Zen Media is a marketing and communications agency that helps brands build visibility, authority and influence across media, search and AI-generated answers. Its AI visibility programs combine buyer-prompt research, owned content, third-party distribution, citation analysis and measurement across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Grok.CONTACT: Sarah Evans, CEO Zen Media...
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